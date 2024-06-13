Bird Flu in Dairy Cattle Reported in Iowa, Minnesota as Outbreak Spreads

Cases have now been detected in herds across 11 states as public health officials scramble to scale biosecurity measures on farms.

An outbreak of bird flu in dairy cows has now reached 11 states after Iowa and Minnesota each confirmed their first positive case.

The detections add to a widening spread of the virus in the U.S., with bird flu confirmed in over 80 herds across the country. Three farmworkers have tested positive for the virus, including one who reported respiratory symptoms.

