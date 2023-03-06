California Dairy Innovation Center Releases Q2 2023 Schedule of Dairy Short Course Training Opportunities with a Focus on Innovation

Tracy, Calif. – The California Dairy Innovation Center will be holding upcoming sessions this Spring and Summer as a part of the 2023 training programs for processors, producers, entrepreneurs, and students. The courses, which have no pre-requisites, will be held at a variety of California locations and are open to all participants.

The schedule of courses includes:

Advanced Cheesemaking, will take place April 11-13, 2023, in collaboration with Cal Poly San Luis Obispo at the Dairy Products Technology center at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Calif and more information is available at https://www.cdic.net/training-education/. This course will include extensive hands on cheesemaking in the pilot plant, and will focus on feta, fresh/farmers cheese, Italian, and global cheeses. There are no pre-requisites required. Additional information is available at https://dairy.calpoly.edu/short-course-symposia or by contacting klees@calpoly.edu.

Hispanic Cheeses: Production, Characteristics and Utilization, will take place June 21-22, 2023, in collaboration between Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Fresno State University, at the Dairy Products Technology Center, in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Attendees will learn about the main varieties of Hispanic cheeses, as well as their manufacture characteristics and applications through hands on cheesemaking. There are no pre-requisites required. Additional information is available at https://dairy.calpoly.edu/short-course-symposia or by contacting klees@calpoly.edu.



Short Course and conference programs are co-organized with California Milk Advisory Board’s California Dairy Innovation Center, with partial funding and contributions from Dairy Management Inc., the USDA’s Pacific Coast Coalition Dairy Business Innovation Initiative (hosted by Fresno State) and CMAB. Programs are subject to change. For more info about the CDIC and its educational opportunities, contact vlagrange@cmab.net.

About the California Dairy Innovation Center

The California Dairy Innovation Center (CDIC) coordinates pre-competitive research and educational training in collaboration with industry, check-off programs, and research/academic institutions in support of a common set of innovation and productivity goals. The CDIC is guided by a Steering Committee that includes California Dairies Inc., California Dairy Research Foundation, California Milk Advisory Board, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Dairy Management Inc., Fresno State University, Hilmar Cheese, Leprino Foods, and UC Davis.