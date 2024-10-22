CFIA: Export of Food Products Containing Egg Ingredients to the United States

Effective October 10, 2024 the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services (APHIS) will not require a certificate or an import permit for the export of fully finished, non-shelf stable food products containing egg ingredients to the United States.

Please note that if there is a new highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) zone in commercial poultry, USDA APHIS will impose the import permit requirement or some other measures for importing these food products.

The import requirements can change without notice. It is the exporter’s responsibility to confirm the US import requirements with their importer prior to shipment.

The CFIA is considering inactivating the health certificate CFIA/ACIA FA1002 that is being issued for these products. A notification will be issued to this effect.

The notice on following page will be amended accordingly: United States of America – Export requirements for edible food products containing processed egg ingredients