Dairy Farmers Settle Winn-Dixie’s Herd Slaughter Antitrust Suit

Bloomberg Dairy January 13, 2020

The country’s top milk producers agreed on the eve of trial to settle price-fixing claims filed in Florida federal court by Winn-Dixie Stores Inc., which opted out of a long-running class action alleging a coordinated scheme to prematurely slaughter cattle herds.

The antitrust lawsuit targeted two large-scale dairy farmers—Southeast Milk Inc. and Agri-Mark Inc.—and four major trade groups: Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Land O’Lakes Inc., the National Milk Producers Federation, and Dairylea Cooperative Inc., which merged with the DFA in 2014.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bloomberg

