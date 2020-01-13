Dairy Farmers Settle Winn-Dixie’s Herd Slaughter Antitrust Suit

The country’s top milk producers agreed on the eve of trial to settle price-fixing claims filed in Florida federal court by Winn-Dixie Stores Inc., which opted out of a long-running class action alleging a coordinated scheme to prematurely slaughter cattle herds.

The antitrust lawsuit targeted two large-scale dairy farmers—Southeast Milk Inc. and Agri-Mark Inc.—and four major trade groups: Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Land O’Lakes Inc., the National Milk Producers Federation, and Dairylea Cooperative Inc., which merged with the DFA in 2014.

