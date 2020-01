Snowdonia Cheese Company is starting the year off with a bang, as their Black Bomber cheese has been awarded ‘Best British Cheese’ in the Fine Food Digest’s Best Brand Guide for the fifth year.

The awards are among the most prestigious in the industry, and results are compiled from hundreds of responses provided by the country’s leading

delis, farm shops, cheesemongers and high-end food halls.

