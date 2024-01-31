Danone North America Spearheads Research Advancements with Annual Fellowship Grants for Gut Microbiome, Yogurt and Probiotic Studies

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Danone North America, the purpose-driven food and beverage leader, is proud to announce that for the 12th year in a row, it will award two graduate students $25,000 each for conducting research to further study the role of the gut microbiome, yogurt and probiotics for human health. Scientists in the field have found that the microbial community, or microbiome of the gut, affects not only gastrointestinal health, but has links to the brain, immune system and even our circadian clocks. The health of the gut microbiome has also been associated with certain chronic disease risk, such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

“Research plays a critical role in advancing our knowledge of the human gut microbiome,” says Miguel Freitas, PhD, Vice President of Scientific Affairs at Danone North America. “Danone North America is a top food company in the U.S. with a vast offering of essential dairy and plant-based foods. Over the past 12 years we have been pleased to award grants to further human health research to help us learn more about how the foods we eat impact our gut microbiome and our health.”

The science behind understanding what a “healthy” human microbiome looks like, how it is controlled or how it can be changed is an evolving area of research. Recipients of the Danone North America Fellowship Grant support these efforts by exploring how the gut microbiome, yogurt and probiotics help sustain human health and wellness through growth, development, and longevity.

“Danone North America strives to bring health through food to the public,” says Dr. Freitas. “The research grants are a way to advance science and make meaningful progress in using food to nourish lives and sustain a healthier world for all.”

As a public benefit corporation (PBC) and one of the largest B Corps in the world, Danone North America is committed to use business as a force for good, balancing financial interests with social and environmental benefits for people, communities, and the planet. In 2022, Danone North America committed to invest $4 million by 2030, in collaboration with the White House Conference on Hunger and Nutrition to enhance nutrition and food security research. The 2024 Fellowship Grants for Gut Microbiome, Yogurt and Probiotic studies are a part of this commitment.

The program is currently accepting applications until March 1, 2024. To qualify, individuals must be incoming or current graduate students who have demonstrated an interest in exploring the gut microbiome, probiotics and yogurt to better understand how they help support and maintain human health and wellness. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, show proof of U.S. residence, and be able to utilize the scholarship funds during the 2024 academic year at an accredited U.S. institution, pending COVID-19 guidelines. All applicants will be required to submit an application that includes answers to essay questions, recommendations from two faculty members, and proof of good academic standing. The application and full scholarship details are available here.