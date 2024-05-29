Discover, Taste, and Celebrate Wisconsin Dairy Farms During June Dairy Month

Honoring the Rich Tradition of Dairy Farming in America’s Dairyland

MADISON, Wis. — As June begins, Wisconsin gears up to celebrate June Dairy Month. This annual observance pays homage to the state’s deep-rooted dairy farming heritage and recognizes the hard work and dedication of Wisconsin’s dairy farmers.

“This June, let’s come together as a community to celebrate the tradition of dairy farming in Wisconsin,” says Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. “Whether it’s enjoying a scoop of ice cream, savoring a slice of cheese, or just thanking a dairy farmer, let’s show our appreciation for the hard work and commitment that goes into bringing the very best dairy products to our tables.”

With 80 farm breakfasts and community events across the state, it’s a time to discover, taste, and celebrate America’s Dairyland.

DISCOVER—Farm tours and dairy-themed events across the state will allow visitors the chance to connect with local farmers and learn how they care for their cows, steward their land and produce delicious, nutrient-rich milk that helps feed local communities. Bring the whole family to one of the many events happening all month long for interactive games along with other fun activities, learn about cow comfort, farm technologies that harness alternative energy sources and recycle water, habitat restoration, and soil conservation. Visit WisconsinDairy.org/JDM for a complete list of activities near you.

TASTE—Dairy products are a delicious way to savor our heritage. Every bite and sip of Wisconsin ice cream, yogurt, butter, milk, and cheese tells a story of passion and quality that starts on the farm. You can also taste a little wedge of Wisconsin in your own kitchen by trying a new summer recipe for brunch, a picnic, cookout, or for any gathering! Once you’ve tried a dish from Grate. Pair. Share. review it online, and you’ll be entered into a drawing to win a Wisconsin Cheese prize pack. Be sure to look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese® and Proudly Wisconsin Dairy® badges when shopping at your local grocery store.

CELEBRATE—Dairy farming started in Wisconsin in the 1870s and by 1915 the state was the leading producer of dairy in the country and became known as America’s Dairyland. With over 5,000 dairy farms, Wisconsin is the heart of dairy production in the United States. The dairy industry not only contributes substantially to the state’s agricultural sector but also plays a vital role in job creation and overall economic growth. Today, dairy generates $45.6 billion – more than citrus in Florida and potatoes in Idaho combined – and fuels Wisconsin’s economy at the rate of more than $86,000 per minute.

To learn more about June Dairy Month, please visit Celebrate June Dairy Month.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin’s world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at www.wisconsindairy.org.