Eggland’s Best Announces Winners of First-Ever Pin Design Contest with the Little League Challenger Division

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J. — Eggland’s Best, in collaboration with Little League® International , is thrilled to announce the winners of the inaugural Challenger Pin Contest: Maverick B. of the California District 68 Challenger Division team and Mike C. of New Jersey’s Manalapan Township Little League Challenger Division team! After calling on the players of this year’s Little League Challenger Division Exhibition Game to design a unique pin inspired by Eggland’s Best and the Challenger Division, one winner from each team has been chosen for their outstanding custom pin design, which will be produced and distributed at the 2024 Little League Baseball® World Series and Challenger Exhibition Game this August.

“The Little League Challenger Division Exhibition Game, now in its 22nd year, is a highlight of the season, bringing together two exceptional local Little League programs for friendly competition,” said Sam Ranck, Little League Senior Director of Strategy and Development. “The Challenger Pin Contest has added a new layer of excitement this year and we are grateful for the dedication of the volunteers in each league’s community and are thrilled to showcase the incredible creativity of Maverick and Mike through their pins.”

The Challenger Pin Contest invited players participating in this year’s Challenger Exhibition Game to submit unique designs that embody the spirit and values of the Challenger Division and Eggland’s Best. Maverick B. and Mike C. stood out among numerous impressive entries for their inspiring designs that beautifully capture the essence of teamwork, inclusion, and sportsmanship. As part of their victory, the player’s designs will be transformed into collectible pins and distributed to players, families, and fans during the duration of the tournament and Challenger Exhibition Game on August 24.

“As a proud sponsor of Little League, we’ve witnessed the pin-trading culture firsthand at each World Series tournament and we are thrilled to put a new spin on this cherished tradition with the Challenger Division this year,” said Kurt Misialek, President & CEO of Eggland’s Best. “Both teams rose to the challenge with so much creativity and enthusiasm as they designed their EB-inspired pins, and we look forward to celebrating Maverick and Mike’s winning designs at the upcoming tournament.”

As part of its ongoing support of the Little League Challenger Division, Eggland’s Best, the Official Egg of Little League Baseball and Softball, will match Little League International’s grant value, donating an additional $15,000 each to the participating leagues to enhance the operation and offerings within their program.

For more information on Eggland’s Best eggs, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

About Eggland’s Best Eggs

Eggland’s Best is the leading fortified egg brand in the U.S., providing eggs with superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs. Eggland’s Best’s hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. New research from a leading academic medical center recently revealed in a modest-sided study that eating Eggland’s Best eggs did not raise cholesterol and may also increase Vitamin B12 levels in older individuals.

In addition, Eggland’s Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men’s Health, and many others. Eggland’s Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland’s Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland’s Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland’s Best eggs. All Eggland’s Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.