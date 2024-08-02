WASHINGTON —The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) is excited to announce that registration for Dairy Forum 2025 is open.

More than 1,000 leaders from the world’s leading dairy companies will convene in San Antonio, Texas in January 2025 to do business, exchange ideas, drive innovation, and cultivate meaningful connections. For 40 years, dairy executives have convened each winter at Dairy Forum to push the limits of innovation, collaboration, and excellence to chart a course toward LIMITLESS success for the industry. Dairy Forum is the industry’s most anticipated conference of the year.

“Dairy Forum 2025 will be platform for unleashing the LIMITLESS potential of dairy,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of IDFA. “This year’s event will expand our industry’s vision, break down barriers, and unlock our unlimited potential. We are so pleased to invite leaders from across the dairy supply chain to join us in January at Dairy Forum 2025.”

Dairy Forum includes main sessions, deep dive sessions, panel discussions, special presentations by conference partners, entertainment and recreation, and numerous opportunities to connect with leaders in the dairy industry. This year’s event will also feature remarks from Kevin McCarthy, 55th Speaker of the House, Carla Harris, Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley, and Eric Traupe, National Intelligence Leader and Former CIA Assistant Director.

Dairy Forum 2025 will take place January 26-29, 2025, at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa. The resort is nestled amid 600 acres of oak-covered hills in Texas Hill Country near downtown San Antonio. The resort features the River Bluff Water Experience—a 9-acre water park with a 1,100-foot lazy river, two championship PGA golf courses at TPC San Antonio, upscale hotel accommodations with expansive floor plans, and a luxurious spa. Seven distinctive restaurants serve delectable local fare and hand-crafted cocktails.

The IDFA Dairy Forum offers various levels of sponsorship opportunities, offering an excellent way for organizations to enhance their brand visibility among the dairy industry’s top leaders and thinkers.

To register for Dairy Forum 2025 and to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit www.dairyforum.com.

# # #

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3.2 million jobs that generate $49 billion in direct wages and $794 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers, all on the cutting edge of innovation and sustainable business practices. Together, they represent most of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world. Delicious, safe and nutritious, dairy foods offer unparalleled health and consumer benefits to people of all ages.