Follow Your Heart Celebrates 50 Years in Business by Launching New Brand Identity

LOS ANGELES – On the heels of last week’s news that Follow Your Heart will join Danone’s plant-based family of brands, Follow Your Heart today unveils its total brand refresh as it celebrates 50 years of innovating great-tasting, better-for-you foods while striving to make the world a more compassionate and sustainable place.

“From our early days as a soup and sandwich counter, to our now internationally-available brand, we have always offered the highest quality, plant-based alternatives made with integrity and love,” said Bob Goldberg, CEO and co-founder, Follow Your Heart. “To prepare for our bright future, we’re celebrating this 50-year milestone by launching a total brand refresh which will support us in meeting the unprecedented demand for plant-based foods. Joining Danone furthers our commitment to bringing delicious, plant-based offerings to even more consumers.”

The new brand logo and accompanying custom illustrations capture the spirit of the company’s founding days in Southern California in the 1970s in a fresh and contemporary way. Whether on their signature egg-free mayo called Vegenaise®, or their dairy-free alternatives like the Smoked Gouda Slices and first-ever Feta Crumbles, the fresh branding creates a cohesive look across the various Follow Your Heart categories.

Follow Your Heart partnered with Chase Design Group to develop a brand design that reflects the rich 50-year brand history while providing a distinctive look across the increasingly competitive landscape. An initial challenge for the project was to create a packaging system that was immediately recognizable, but also flexible enough to be relevant across the various categories where Follow Your Heart products are found.

“Inspired by our historic menu and packaging, Chase fully embraced our heritage and this updated logo and design gives a nod to our original hand-drawn look from the 1970s in a modern, classic way,” said Katherine Franklin, vice president, product and marketing, Follow Your Heart. “Our fresh, new brand identity incorporates our authenticity, and it will stand out on the shelves while allowing the flexibility to be extended across all other channels including advertising and social media.”

The scenic illustration, logo, and amplified teal brand color create strong brand recognition and convey the Southern Californian roots and plant-based product focus. Follow Your Hearts’ founders (often thematically dressed) are featured on the new packaging design along with creative copy in a way that expresses the company’s unique personality.

Throughout five decades, Follow Your Heart has remained committed to its mission of innovation, the Earth, personal growth and fulfillment, and demonstrating leadership in the ethical, social, and environmental responsibilities of operating a business. As the company propels forward, it will continue to make positive advances in food technology as well as in sustainable and waste-reducing manufacturing processes. Follow Your Heart’s partnership with Danone will accelerate the company’s mission to increase the availability of plant-based foods in a sustainable and responsible way.

“In the short-term, we are focusing on three main categories: dairy-free cheeses, egg-free mayo, and breakfast, and we are excited to announce the launch of Rocket Cakes, the first ready-to-use squeezable pancake and waffle batter,” said Goldberg. “Rocket Cakes is a convenient and delicious breakfast staple that requires no measuring, no mixing, and no mess.”

Made with organic ingredients and ancient grains including corn, millet and quinoa, Rocket Cakes are gluten-free, vegan, and allergen friendly.

With nearly 40 percent of Americans actively trying to eat more plant-based foods, according to Nielsen, the drive toward plant-based lifestyles is here to stay. Plant-Based Foods Association and SPINS data reveal that plant-based foods have outpaced total food sales. During a 16-week period ending April, 19 2020, plant-based food sales were up 90 percent when compared to sales from the same period of the previous year.

###

About Follow Your Heart:

For over 50 years, Follow Your Heart Brands has established itself as a leader in the dairy-free, plant-based industry. Committed to environmentally sustainable business practices, Follow Your Heart Brand manufactures its products in its Los Angeles-based solar-powered facility called Earth Island® which has been distinguished as Platinum-level Zero Waste certified, the highest possible status, under the TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) certification system. Follow Your Heart Brand’s signature products include Vegenaise, Dairy-Free Cheeses, VeganEgg®, Salad Dressings, Dairy-Free Yogurt, Cream Cheese, and Sour Cream, all of which are naturally dairy-, gluten- and cholesterol-free and made with all-natural, non-GMO ingredients.