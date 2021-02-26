Organic Valley Launches New American Cheese Slices

LA FARGE, Wis. — New Organic Valley American Cheese Slices are hitting shelves this May. Organic Valley American Cheese delivers all the melt and flavor consumers want, with delicious ingredients including organic butter and organic cheddar.

These new organic American Cheese Slices are made with just seven ingredients, including butter from pasture-raised cows. With no preservatives or added hormones, the combination of Organic Valley butter and organic cheddar creates a meltier cheese with a mom-approved clean ingredient list. The launch of Organic Valley American Cheese Slices includes yellow and white cheese, the two most popular varieties in the American cheese segment.

Premium American sliced cheese is growing at twice the rate of the overall sliced cheese category, according to 52-week data from SPINS.

“American cheese is a classic that provides that unique ooey-gooey melt no other cheese can match, but it’s lost ground as consumers seek out products with cleaner and shorter ingredients lists,” said Kelly Slentz, Organic Valley cheese brand manager. “We are excited to bring to market a delicious clean label American Cheese that will help grow the cheese category.”

The new Organic Valley American Cheese slices are the perfect addition to the dairy case with an SRP of $6.49-$6.99.

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is America’s largest cooperative of organic farmers and one of the nation’s leading organic brands. Founded in 1988, the cooperative represents nearly 1,800 farmers in 34 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom and achieved $1.1 billion in 2019 sales. Focused on its founding mission of saving family farms through organic farming, Organic Valley produces a wide range of organic dairy, egg and produce products. As a leader in pasture-based, regenerative organic farming, Organic Valley works with nature, not against it. For more information visit www.organicvalley.coop. Organic Valley is also @OrganicValley on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.