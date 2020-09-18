Grupo LALA Successfully Completes 4.6 Billion Peso Bond Issuance Through Local Offering

MEXICO CITY — Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican company focused on the healthy food industry (“LALA”) (BMV: LALAB), today announced the successful issuance of dual-tranche long-term bonds (Certificados Bursátiles) totaling $4,634,348,400.00 pesos and with maturities of seven and three years. The bonds, issued through the Mexican Stock Exchange (“BMV”), were allocated to a diverse group of investors.

LALA 20LALA 20-2
Amount (MXN $)$3,268,181.800.00$1,366,166,600.00
MaturitySeptember 9, 2027September 14, 2023
Rate formatFixedFloating
Rate7.54%TIIE28 + 0.99%
AmortizationAt maturityAt maturity
Interest paymentEvery 182 daysEvery 28 days

The debt issuance has been rated “AA (Mex)” by Fitch Ratings and “HR AA-” by HR Ratings.

All proceeds from the issuance will be used to refinance outstanding liabilities.

About LALA:

Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 65 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk, dairy products and beverages under the highest quality standards. LALA operates 31 production plants and 173 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America. The Company is supported by more than 40,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet that exceeds 7,500 units for the distribution of its more than 600 products which reach more than 578,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri® and Vigor® stand out in their brand portfolio.

“Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker “LALAB”

