IDFA Adds Mariah MacKenzie to Communications Team

WASHINGTON — The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) has named Mariah MacKenzie communications coordinator within the communications department. MacKenzie will manage content across IDFA’s social media platforms, publications, and communications products. She will report to Andrew Jerome, associate vice president, communications.

Mariah MacKenzie joins the IDFA team from the National Association of Conservation Districts, where she served as Communications Specialist. In that role she managed the organization’s social media, email marketing campaigns, and quarterly publications. She also developed the association’s programming and communications for bi-annual meetings and helped manage on-site event logistics. Prior to that, MacKenzie served as the campaign associate for Environment Maryland, where she supported the organization’s mission through media relations, social media, and campaign management.

A native of Massachusetts, she holds a degree in political science with minors in Spanish and Psychology from The George Washington University.

“IDFA is focused on advocating to ensure America’s dairy companies and communities have the tools and resources they need to innovate and grow,” said Matt Herrick, senior vice president, public affairs and communications. “I’m thankful to add Mariah to our A Team of industry communicators. Mariah’s experience and commitment will enhance our team’s ability to deliver even greater value to IDFA members.”

“I am so excited to be joining the team,” MacKenzie says. “I look forward to using my communications skills and experience to support the work of IDFA’s members.”

As a leading voice for the nation’s full dairy supply chain, IDFA deploys a combination of advocacy, education, and network-building to make a positive difference for the dairy industry. The association focuses on state and federal legislation and regulation that impacts members and their businesses, as well as policies and research that foster innovation and expand markets for dairy foods. As a knowledge hub for dairy, IDFA delivers data, research and analysis that helps dairy companies and professionals be leaders in business innovation, corporate responsibility and market development.



MacKenzie began in her new role on Monday, August 7, 2023.

