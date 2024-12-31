Intraplás Announces Strategic Investment of Around 40 Million Euros in a New Production Unit in the United States

Santo Tirso – Intraplás is taking a historic step forward in its growth and internationalization strategy with the announcement of a new production plant at Van Wert in the state of Ohio, in the United States. This project, with a total planned investment of around 40 million euros, marks a transformative moment in the group’s global expansion, strengthening its presence in the North American and international markets.

The new plant will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology in the areas of extrusion, thermoforming, IML-T (In Mould Labelling Thermoformed) and HD (High Definition) printing, significantly increasing the company’s production capacity. Scheduled to begin operations in the summer of 2025, the plant will create more than 50 new local jobs, contributing to the region’s economic development.

Duarte Faria, CEO of Intraplás, states:

“This is a transformative moment in Intraplás’ history and reflects our vision of becoming a truly global player in the packaging sector. The new unit in the United States positions us strategically, on the one hand closer to our international customers and on the other allowing us to make our innovation, quality of service and focus on sustainability available to North American customers.”

Anabela Ferreira, Executive Board Member, adds:

“The investment in Ohio is a reflection of our commitment to innovation and proximity to the market. This new unit will allow Intraplás to strengthen its competitiveness, respond to the growing needs of the sector and open up new opportunities in the North American market. In this way, we will fulfill an important goal in our Marble 2.0 Strategic Plan, which is also aligned with our Family’s ambition.”

Jorge Ferreira, Executive Board Member, comments:

“I am delighted to see this dream come true: to project Intraplás, a Portuguese company, as a global player. This milestone reflects the commitment of our teams, highlighting the courage, innovation and excellence that distinguish us.”

Randi Charno Levine, U.S. Ambassador to Portugal said:

“I congratulate Intráplas on their strategic decision to open a new production facility in Van Wert, Ohio,” said U.S. Ambassador to Portugal Randi Charno Levine. “As Portuguese companies expand their global footprint, the United States remains a priority market and an attractive investment destination. This investment further strengthens our economic ties, innovation, and creation of jobs on both sides of the Atlantic. The United States Embassy’s team is dedicated to supporting and promoting these opportunities and will continue our efforts in the years to come.”

With this breakthrough, Intraplás reaffirms its ambition for global leadership, investing in technology, talent and sustainability to drive growth and create value in the markets where it operates. This investment reinforces the company’s vision of being a global partner of reference in the packaging sector.