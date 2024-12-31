‘Fridgescaping’ Trend: Would You Put Flowers in Your Fridge?

Akshita Prakash, Hindustan Times Floral December 31, 2024

Photo Credit: Instagram @lynziliving

The trend of Fridgescaping, decorating fridge interiors with items like flowers and string lights, has recently gained traction on social media.

Flowers have long been used as a decor piece and a staple item for gifting but did you ever think these precious flowers could be used to decorate your refrigerators at home?

A new social media trend has recently caught everyone’s eye where people are placing flowers and photo frames inside their refrigerators for decoration purposes. This trend has been given the term, ‘Fridgescaping’ which means decorating the inside of a fridge, taking an interesting and creative route. People are finding it either impractical or innovative and adorable, there seems to be no in-between.

