Kipster Awarded International Compassion in World Farming’s “Good Egg Award”

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — Kipster, the nation’s first carbon-neutral egg brand, has been honored with the 2024 Good Egg Award by the animal welfare organization Compassion in World Farming. This accolade highlights Kipster’s unwavering commitment to enhancing animal welfare and sustainability within the food and agriculture industry.



Since 2007, the prestigious Good Egg Award has recognized companies’ commitment to making genuine and meaningful improvements to the lives of laying hens and the sustainability of their supply chains. Specifically, it recognizes brands that use or have committed (within five years) to use cage-free eggs or egg products.



“Kipster’s entry into the U.S. egg industry has been nothing short of groundbreaking. With its innovative, higher-welfare practices for egg-laying hens and the introduction of the first carbon-neutral egg model, we are proud to honor Kipster with the Good Egg Award,” said Julia Johnson, US Head of Food Business, Compassion in World Farming.



The egg company has been celebrated for its innovative approaches that challenge conventional agriculture and was the only egg producer in the U.S. to receive the award this year. As a global leader in ethical and transparent farming practices, Kipster continually pushes the boundaries of sustainable farming, focusing on animal welfare and minimizing environmental impact.



Kipster farm in the U.S. produces the nation’s first certified carbon-neutral eggs in North Manchester, Indiana. The next-level cage-free eggs were introduced to the U.S. consumer thanks to a national collaboration with Kroger and MPS Egg Farms. They can be found at Kroger and its other banners in 28 states.



“This is a profound honor for Kipster as it affirms our unwavering commitment to the care and attention we put into ensuring the welfare of our birds,” said Ruud Zanders, co-founder of Kipster. “This award fuels our passion to produce a truly better egg while always innovating to foster a compassionate and sustainable food system.”



In line with its commitment to groundbreaking advancements, Kipster plans to use in-ovo sexing technology in the U.S. when it becomes available for white eggs. This cutting-edge method allows for the sex determination of chick embryos during incubation, significantly reducing the need to cull male chicks and furthering Kipster’s dedication to ethical practices.



Zanders received the award at the Good Farm Animal Welfare Awards Ceremony in Paris on October 21, 2024.



For more details about Kipster’s initiatives and sustainability efforts, please visit https://www.kipster.farm.



About Kipster

With the first farm open in October 2017 in the Netherlands, Kipster pioneered sustainable and transparent farming. The company has consistently challenged conventional agriculture practices, aiming for a food system that respects farm animal welfare and minimizes environmental impact. In the U.S., the Kipster farm produces the nation’s first certified carbon-neutral eggs in North Manchester, Indiana. Thanks to a collaboration with Kroger, they are available in 12-count cartons bearing the Simple Truth and Kipster logos. They can be found at Kroger and its other banners, including City Market, Copps, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, King Soopers, Mariano’s, Metro Markets, Pick ‘n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Dillons, and Smiths in 28 states. For more information on Kipster, please visit https://www.kipster.farm.



About Compassion in World Farming

Compassion in World Farming is the leading international farm animal welfare charity, campaigning to improve the lives of millions of farm animals through advocacy, lobbying for legislative change, and positive engagement with the global food industry. Our established international Food Business program aims to achieve a holistic approach to sustainable food production by driving transformational change for farm animals, reducing our reliance on animal-sourced foods, and moving the food industry towards more regenerative, nature-friendly farming.

