Lioni Sponsors the New York Pizza Festival Benefitting the Non-for-Profit, Slice Out Hunger

Union, NJ – Lioni Sponsors the New York Pizza Festival; Home Edition, benefitting Slice Out Hunger, a non-for-profit organization in support of hunger relief and prevention initiatives across the U.S.

The New York Pizza Festival is going virtual on April 24th and 25th highlighting and celebrating pizzerias nationwide. Prepare yourself for 2 days of live and pre-recorded broadcasts with feature interviews and chats with top pizza celebrities showcasing leading pizza personalities, trends, producers, cultures and history.

The virtual Festival is an opportunity for pizza lovers everywhere to show their support via a weekend full of social media sharing and online educational and engaging content. Join an interactive community of passionate pizza lovers and accomplished pizza pros and learn from Master Baker, Buddy Valastro and other industry leaders about all things pizza. Follow demos alongside the best pizza makers in the world, discover the best ingredients, and make your own “home edition” pizza.

Lioni is proud to partner with this extraordinary event supporting the promotion of pizza takeout & delivery from more than 250 artisanal pizzerias nationwide with 100% of the money raised by participating restaurants and donors going directly to hunger relief. For more information and how to subscribe, please visit www.nycpizzafestival.com.

About Lioni Latticini, Inc.

The Salzarulo Family began its tradition in the Latticini business in the town of Lioni, Italy, many decades ago. Bringing old world Italian values and traditions to Brooklyn, NY, they transformed their small neighborhood family business into a nationally renowned manufacturer and distributor of fresh mozzarella products. Utilizing modern technology and computer-monitored equipment imported directly from Italy, a strict attention to detail goes into every step of production. Lioni supplies buyers with a full product line of fresh mozzarella, burrata and bufala products for both food service and retail demands across the United States. They currently ship nationally each week via refrigerated trucking. For more information, contact Lioni Latticini, Inc. 555 Lehigh Avenue, Union, NJ 07083 (908) 686-6061 or [email protected] www.lionimozzarella.com

The virtual Festival is an opportunity for pizza lovers everywhere to show their support via a weekend full of social media sharing and online educational and engaging content. Join an interactive community of passionate pizza lovers and accomplished pizza pros and learn from Master Baker, Buddy Valastro and other industry leaders about all things pizza. Follow demos alongside the best pizza makers in the world, discover the best ingredients, and make your own “home edition” pizza.

The virtual Festival is an opportunity for pizza lovers everywhere to show their support via a weekend full of social media sharing and online educational and engaging content. Learn from Master Baker, Buddy Valastro and other industry leaders about all things pizza and make your own following demos alongside the best pizza makers in the world. Anyone can participate in the festival and join this interactive community of passionate pizza lovers and accomplished pizza pros.