Minerva Dairy Hires Kenneth S. Ray as Director of Food Safety, Quality Assurance & Sanitation

MINERVA, Ohio — Minerva Dairy announced today that Kenneth “Ken” S. Ray has joined the company as Director of Food Safety, Quality Assurance & Sanitation. A seasoned food scientist, chemist and regulatory affairs expert who grew up on a working farm, Ken will elevate the industry-leading food safety standards at award-winning Minerva Dairy.

Ken earned a bachelor of science degree in biology and chemistry from Western Kentucky University and a master’s in science management from Brescia College. He began his career doing laboratory testing in food microbiology and food chemistry, and his passion for food safety and regulatory affairs led him to positions of increasing responsibility and expertise in the food manufacturing industry.

Ken joins Minerva Dairy — a fifth-generation, family-owned company — after having served as Senior Director of Quality and Regulatory for SmithFoods Inc. and, previously, as Quality and Sanitation Manager for the Kraft Heinz Co, both based in Ohio. Ken also worked as Vice President of Tech Services (Food Safety, Quality & Regulatory) for Mom’s Meals, a Purfoods company, and Director of Food Safety, Quality Assurance & Sanitation for 8th Avenue Food & Provisions. He grew up on a cattle and hog farm in rural Kentucky, where his farmer parents also owned and operated a local feedmill.

“Working in the family business afforded me an opportunity to learn and grow my business acumen early in life while gaining an understanding and appreciation of food safety and cleanliness,” Ken said. “Working with the team at Minerva Dairy provides me an opportunity to learn from and contribute to many generations of butter experts and cheese artisans, and I very much look forward to that.”

Added Venae Watts, Minerva Dairy fifth-generation co-owner: “We are delighted to welcome Ken to Minerva Dairy, where my family has been making cheese and butter for over a century. Ken joins us on that mission to make better butter and cheese, which we no doubt will thanks to his expertise and knowledge in all aspects of food safety and quality assurance.”

ABOUT MINERVA DAIRY

Minerva Dairy, America’s oldest family-owned creamery, produces butter and cheese for retail and food manufacturing customers across US markets. An over 125-year creamery, Minerva Dairy uses a time-tested recipe of slow churned, 85% butterfat Amish-style butter that’s fit for the quality-obsessed home chef. Using only farm-fresh milk from pasture-raised cows, Minerva ensures a creamier, richer, and more flavorful product. Minerva’s cheeses, which include cheddar, Italian-styles, and Kosher/Halal recipes, are specification specific for each food manufacturing customer. The 5th generation creamery churns out R&D recipes of flavored infused butters in addition to the sea salt and unsalted products available in 8oz, 16oz, 1 & 2-pound hand-rolled versions. All Minerva Dairy products are GMO-free, antibiotic-free, and gluten-free. For more information, including where to find Minerva products throughout the US, visit http://www.minervadairy.com.