Minerva Dairy Hires Steven H. Lefkowitz as Chief Financial Officer

MINERVA, OHIO – Minerva Dairy announced that Steven H. Lefkowitz has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. A veteran financial leader and Ohio native, Lefkowitz is a growth-oriented business executive with a strong work ethic and collaborative approach to driving greater profitability.

Lefkowitz, who started in his new role at Minerva Dairy on July 5, brings a new vision of corporate governance to the fifth-generation family-owned company. He earned a degree in accounting from Miami University and has held financial leadership roles at numerous companies over the past four decades, including Tire Centers, Monarch Steel, Alco Manufacturing, and, most recently, ChromaScape, where he served as CFO since 2019.

At Tire Centers, Lefkowitz was instrumental in building the business from a smaller chain with $125 million in annual retail sales to the largest independent tire dealer in the country with $400+ million in sales. He helped position Alco for a liquidity event that hit its target multiple and timeframe, and he worked closely with Monarch Steel’s owner and president to create a new strategic plan that led to sustainable profits for the company.

“Steve is a customer-centric financial leader who understands the goals of all departments and their impact on our bottom line,” said Minerva Dairy fifth-generation co-owner Venae Watts. “He will be key to driving our strategic plan through his timely, accurate, and relevant financial and operational planning and execution.”

Added Lefkowitz: “It’s an honor to work with the fifth generation of a family-owned business that’s as beloved in Ohio and nationwide as Minerva Dairy. My goals are to establish enhanced cash-management tools, develop a greater sense of corporate governance, and bring enhanced financial reporting through a proactive and collaborative leadership approach.”

ABOUT MINERVA DAIRY

Minerva Dairy, America’s oldest family-owned creamery, produces butter and cheese for retail and food manufacturing customers across US markets. An over 125-year creamery, Minerva Dairy uses a time-tested recipe of slow churned, 85% butterfat Amish-style butter that’s fit for the quality-obsessed home chef. Using only farm-fresh milk from pasture-raised cows, Minerva ensures a creamier, richer, and more flavorful product. Minerva’s cheeses, which include cheddar, Italian-styles, and Kosher/Halal recipes, are specification specific for each food manufacturing customer. The 5th generation creamery churns out R&D recipes of flavored infused butters in addition to the sea salt and unsalted products available in 8oz, 16oz, 1 & 2-pound hand-rolled versions. All Minerva Dairy products are GMO-free, antibiotic-free, and gluten-free. For more information, including where to find Minerva products throughout the US, visit http://www.minervadairy.com.