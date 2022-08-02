Nominate Industry Leaders for 2023 Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Recognition Awards

Join Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association in honoring dairy processing industry leaders by submitting nominations for 2023 WCMA Recognition Awards. Your nominations are the foundation for these five awards. Visit WisCheeseMakers.org/Recognition to learn more and submit your ideas. Nomination time ends August 31.

“WCMA is proud to honor people who have built the dairy industry with inspirational careers,” said John Umhoefer, WCMA Executive Director. “Your nominations make these awards possible, and your ideas for new recognition awards have made the April award ceremony an extraordinary event.”

Here are the awards that need your input:

The WCMA Cheese Industry Champion Award is given to industry leaders who, through their everyday business decisions, have created tremendous opportunity for others and spurred industry growth. Individuals to be considered are the CEOs, Directors, Presidents, and Vice Presidents of their companies who may not have cheesemaking obligations but lead and direct resources. In 2022, Jeff Giffin of Masters Gallery Foods and Bob and Richard Wagner of Weyauwega Food Products were recognized with this award.

