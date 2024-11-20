Président Introduces New Specialty Import Cheese from Holland: Leerdammer

Leerdammer, a Swiss-Gouda Style Cheese, Now Available in Select Northeast Retailers

New York, N.Y. – The Président brand announces the U.S. launch of Leerdammer, a specialty import cheese that combines the best of two beloved tastes. Leerdammer offers consumers the nuttiness of Swiss cheese and the creaminess of Gouda all in one. It’s currently available in select Northeast retailers. Président is a leading global deli and dairy brand marketed in the United States by Lactalis USA, a subsidiary of Lactalis, the world’s largest dairy company.

Originally created in Holland in 1974, Leerdammer has solidly established itself as one of Europe’s leading hard cheese over the past 50 years with a radiant, welcoming and unconventional flavor profile that has also made it a worldwide favorite.

“With the launch of Leerdammer, we are ushering in a new flavor experience that will appeal to all cheese lovers as it is a very approachable specialty cheese,” said Debbie Seife, assistant marketing director for the Président brand. “Leerdammer is carefully crafted to deliver a beautiful balance between nuttiness and creaminess and offers a delicious new experience for entertaining.”

Leerdammer is available in seven-ounce wedges with convenient packaging that is re-closeable. The wedge is convenient for entertaining family and friends or for larger social gatherings such as holiday parties. Whether it’s a fun brunch charcuterie board, game night, elevated tailgate or movie night, Leerdammer is the perfect fit for all occasions.

Leerdammer is now available in select Northeast retailers, including Tops Friendly Markets, Foodtown, Associated Grocery Stores, Key Food and King Kullen, with additional retail expansion to follow in the coming months. For more information and recipe inspiration, visit Leerdammer.us and PresidentCheese.com or follow the brand on Instagram at @PresidentCheese.

About Président

Président is one of the world’s premier dairy brands offered by Lactalis, the world’s largest dairy company. The brand was created by André Besnier, founder of Lactalis. Its roots date back to 1933 in the town of Laval, France. Président dairy products represent more than 90 years of French artisanship and tradition. In the United States, Lactalis USA markets Président specialty cheeses, butters and whipped crème in retail stores across the country.

About Lactalis USA

Lactalis USA is committed to enriching lives by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. The company offers an unrivaled house of beloved dairy brands in the United States including Galbani® Italian cheeses, Président® specialty cheeses and gourmet butters, Kraft® brands in natural and grated cheeses, Breakstones® cottage cheese, ricotta and sour cream, Cracker Barrel® cheese, Black Diamond® cheddar cheese, Parmalat® milk, siggi’s® and Stonyfield Organic® yogurt brands. In the United States, the company has approximately 4,000 employees and is present in eight states with 11 manufacturing facilities and corporate offices located in New York City and Buffalo, N.Y., Chicago, Ill., Bedford, N.H., and San Fernando, Calif. Lactalis USA is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, a French family business founded in 1933 in Laval, France. For more information, visit https://lactalisamericangroup.com/, www.lactalisheritagedairy.com, www.lactalisyogurtusa.com and www.karouncheese.com. Follow Lactalis USA on Instagram and like us on Facebook.