Président Relaunches Rondelé By Président With New Look, Larger Size and NEW Mango Habanero Variety

Whipped, Creamy Cheese Spread Now Contains 23% More to Share Per Cup vs. 6.5 oz at the Same Familiar Price

New York, N.Y. – Président® has officially unveiled a new look and size format of its beloved Rondelé® By Président line, a whipped creamy spreadable cheese. Moving from a 6.5 oz. cup to an 8 oz. cup with no paper sleeve and a resealable package, Rondelé now has 23% more to share per container but at the same familiar price point. Perfect for sharing, spreading, dipping and cooking, they also now come with -toppings that accentuate each versatile variety. As part of the rollout, Rondelé is also debuting a new variety: Mango Habanero.

“Serving our customers is at the core of who we are at Président, and we know that we are checking off many boxes for them with our new and improved Rondelé lineup,” said Roxanna Yunus, senior marketing manager President spreads. “From the larger pack size that contains more product to enjoy, to the bright new packaging, resealable convenience and new flavor, we know shoppers are going to love the new Rondelé as much as we do.”

Rondelé‘s bold new look packs a punch, with a modern design that immediately draws the eye to improve on-shelf visibility. Made with fresh milk and cream, Rondelé will be your new favorite occasion-enhancing, snacking and spreading buddy, cooking-game changer and more. Whether you’re entertaining loved ones, or simply enjoying a relaxing night in, Rondelé‘s tasty spreads are certain to be a hit for any occasion. The new convenient packaging is also easy-to-use and resealable, so you can pack your container back into the fridge for another occasion if it’s unfinished.

Sold in a new 8 oz. resealable cup, Rondelé by Président features a variety of exciting flavors, including Garlic & Herbs, new Mango Habanero, Garden Veggie, Garlic & Herbs light and Garlic Artichoke. For more information, recipe inspiration and to find a retailer near you, visit PresidentCheese.com or follow the brand on Instagram at @PresidentCheese.

About Président

Président is one of the world’s premier dairy brands offered by Lactalis, the world’s largest dairy company. The brand was created by André Besnier, founder of Lactalis. Its roots date back to 1933 in the town of Laval, France. Président dairy products represent more than 90 years of French artisanship and tradition. In the United States, Lactalis USA markets Président specialty cheeses, butters and whipped crème in retail stores across the country.

About Lactalis USA Lactalis USA is committed to enriching lives by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. The company offers an unrivaled house of beloved dairy brands in the United States including Galbani® Italian cheeses, Président® specialty cheeses and gourmet butters, Kraft® brands in natural and grated cheeses, Breakstones® cottage cheese, ricotta and sour cream, Cracker Barrel® cheese, Black Diamond® cheddar cheese, Parmalat® milk, siggi’s® and Stonyfield Organic® yogurt brands. In the United States, the company has approximately 4,000 employees and is present in eight states with 11 manufacturing facilities and corporate offices located in New York City and Buffalo, N.Y., Chicago, Ill., Bedford, N.H., and San Fernando, Calif. Lactalis USA is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, a French family business founded in 1933 in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalisamericangroup.com, www.lactalisheritagedairy.com, www.lactalisyogurtusa.com and www.karouncheese.com. Follow Lactalis USA on Instagram and like us on Facebook.

