Specialities Inc. Introduces Montagne Noire

Specialities Inc. Deli December 16, 2024

MILLINGTON, NJ — For 90 years, Montagne Noire has been cultivating a unique know-how, perpetuating the tradition of French Charcuterie. It is in the heart of Occitan territory, where a mountain rises, with unspoiled nature, while our products are drying and maturing slowly, guaranteeing their typical texture and taste. Thanks to a selection of the best ingredients, our recipes reflect the “French Art de Vivre”, the “Art of Living Well” offering an accessible Gourmet experience, where pleasure meets gastronomy.

Since 1991, Specialities Inc. has been at the forefront of importing, distributing, and elevating specialty food products across U.S. Deli and Specialty Markets, along with select food service distributors. Our “Best of Class” offerings originate from both domestic and international artisans.

We warmly invite you to come meet us at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 19-21 to experience the rich, irresistible flavor of Montagne Noire firsthand!

