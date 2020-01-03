Raw Milk Producers May Now Advertise In Kansas

Kansas dairy goat producers Coraleen and Mark Bunner from near Hays filed a lawsuit against the state for restrictions placed on farmers advertising raw milk products, and won.

Kansas dairy goat farmers Coraleen and Mark Bunner’s lawsuit challenging a 50-year-old state law limiting advertising on sales of raw milk resulted in a court order approved by the Kansas attorney general and the Kansas agriculture secretary last month conceding the statute to be unconstitutional.

Shawnee County District Court Judge Richard Anderson signed the consent judgment ending the litigation and imposing an immediate injunction blocking the Kansas Department of Agriculture from enforcing law and regulation sharply limiting ads for raw milk to a sign located on dairy premises.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Pratt Tribune

