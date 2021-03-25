Booth Bros. Dairy and HP Hood Continue Long-Standing Support of VPA Basketball

MONTPELIER, VT — The Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) is proud to announce that Booth Bros. Dairy and HP Hood have renewed their partnership with the VPA to sponsor Vermont’s High School State Championship Basketball Tournament. The tournament finals are set for March 27 and 28 at Barre Auditorium.

“For nearly 20 years, Booth Bros. Dairy has supported our state championship basketball tournament,” said Executive Director of the VPA Jay Nichols. “This year has presented us and so many around us with challenges but getting creative to continue our community marketing partnerships has proven rewarding. We are looking forward to announcing tournament pairings soon and working towards the championship.”

“We are proud to be in Vermont, and we are prouder still to support the student-athletes of our state’s high schools through our partnership with the VPA,” said Marc Bernier of Booth Bros. Dairy.

Pairings for the VPA’s High School State Championship Basketball Tournament presented by Booth Bros. Dairy and HP Hood are slated to be announced early next week.

About Booth Bros. Dairy

Booth Bros.® milk comes from local farms providing milk from cows not treated with artificial growth hormones. Thanks to the dedication of local farmers across the state, Booth Bros. milk meets the highest quality standards. All milk processed at the Booth Bros. plant in Barre is sourced from Vermont farms located in Washington, Lamoille and Orange counties. Learn more at BoothBrosDairy.com.