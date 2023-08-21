Royal Dairy Farm Together with Nestlé Health Science is Helping Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions through U.S. Dairy Net Zero Initiative

Royal City, WA — Washington State’s future-focused dairy farmers are leading the way with sustainable farming practices. Royal Dairy has partnered with Nestlé Health Science, a global leader in nutrition and health, to implement innovative solutions that support the U.S. Dairy Net Zero Initiative. This initiative aims to achieve greenhouse gas (GHG) neutrality from the dairy industry by 2050. Royal Dairy farm and Nestlé Health Science’s partnership focuses on four key areas – cow care and feed, manure management, renewable energy, and regenerative agriculture – to show how dairy milk can be a sustainable source of nutrition.

“Dairy farmers are experts who know their land and what will work on their farms best, but high costs and technological barriers mean many farmers need support transitioning to practices that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Christiane Baker, Director of Sustainability U.S., Nestlé Health Science.

“Royal Dairy is pioneering a comprehensive regenerative approach to dairy that helps reduce our carbon footprint while also supporting a more sustainable food system for all. We’re proud to help Royal Dairy implement additional sustainable solutions that can better their business and the planet, and we look forward to exploring ways to expand this initiative in the future.”

Royal Dairy’s Sustainability Stewardship

Austin Allred and his family purchased Royal Dairy in 2016, which started its path to sustainability. The Allred family is on the road to incorporate even more practices that are sustainable and centered around their land and animals. Raised and trained as a fruit and vegetable farmer, Austin and his family understand the importance of nutrition and soil health in food production. Nutrient-rich manure improves soil health, which more efficiently grows feed for cows, which is then converted into nourishing milk for people. The farm’s 10,000 cows produce more than one million gallons of milk per month.

“It has always been Royal Dairy’s mission to produce food sustainably so we can take care of our land, our cows, and our families for years to come,” said Austin Allred, Founder, Royal Dairy. “When we treat our soil and cows the right way, they will always give us the food and protein we need to feed our Washington families and beyond.”



“We are delighted to see Royal Dairy and Nestlé Health Science join forces to demonstrate how dairy farming can be a part of the solution to climate change.” said Dr. Njoe Nyoni, the Senior Director of Sustainability for Dairy Farmers of Washington. “We believe that by sharing best practices and innovations, we can help the dairy sector achieve its net zero emissions goal by 2050.”

About U.S. Dairy Net Zero Initiative

The Nestlé Health Science and Royal Dairy collaboration is a part of the Dairy Scale for Good pilot, which aims to demonstrate practices and technologies that are sustainable, feasible, and economically viable on a commercial dairy farm.

This pilot is a key pillar of the U.S. Dairy Net Zero Initiative, which advances research, on-farm pilots, and new market development, as an essential first phase to make sustainability practices more accessible and affordable to farms of all sizes and accelerate progress toward the industry’s 2050 environmental goals.

“The industry collaboration behind the Net Zero Initiative means we’re focused on finding and scaling solutions that work,” said Karen Scanlon, EVP of Environmental Stewardship, Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. “Through the extraordinary partnership with Royal Dairy we will learn how food industry partners work together to lower barriers for greater emission reductions. What’s more, we will broadly share lessons on how to support continuous progress while offering a nutritious and sustainable dairy choice for families.”

To learn more about the U.S. Dairy Net Zero Initiative, visit:

www.usdairy.com/sustainability/environmental-sustainability/net-zero-initiative.