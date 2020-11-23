Seven Local Farmers…Seven NFL Teams…Seven Virtual Fuel Up To Play 60 Events Encourage Kids to Choose Dairy, Exercise Each Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Seven local dairy farmers recently helped 1,120 students from 78 schools in 48 school districts connect with dairy farming through seven virtual Fuel Up to Play 60 fall kickoff events hosted by American Dairy Association North East. Each farmer was joined by current or former National Football League (NFL) players and dairy advocates from the seven teams in the region.

Fuel Up to Play 60, a partnership between the National Dairy Council and the National Football League, is the national in-school youth development program funded by dairy farmers that encourages kids to eat a healthy diet that includes milk and dairy foods while getting at least 60 minutes of exercise each day.

“With many schools not holding in-person extracurricular activities, we’re helping students stay connected with Fuel Up to Play 60 through these virtual events featuring their favorite NFL teams,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “We’re fortunate to work with the seven NFL partners in our region to amplify our dairy messages with hundreds of thousands of fans. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

The local dairy farmers played critical roles in the kickoff event to help students make the connection of where the milk comes from that is the “fuel” in Fuel Up to Play 60. By presenting live from the farm, students got a real-time look at an operating dairy farm.

“I enjoyed being able to share right from our barn the role dairy farmers play in bringing nutritious dairy products to the students and to their families,” said Jenna Lenhart, who milks 30 cows in Frederick County, Md.

Participating dairy farmers and NFL players included:

Jenna Lenhart of Dialed-In Dairy, Thurmont, Md., with current Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch and former Ravens wide receiver Qadry Ismail

Jennifer Mapes of Mapes View Farm, Mifflinburg, Pa., with former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats

Adam Bates of Stauffer Farms, LLC, North Lawrence, N.Y., with former Washington Football Team linebacker Dion Foxx

Curt Bisbort of Birch Creek Farms, Henderson, N.Y., with New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson and former Jets safety Erik Coleman

Jed Barnes of CoBard Dairy, Mt. Upton, N.Y., with former New York Giants wide receiver Amani Toomer

Joshua DeBoover of DeBoover Family Farms, LLC, Phelps, N.Y., Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips

Nathan Heim of Yippee! Farms in Cochranville and Mt. Joy, Pa., former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jason Avant

“I love sharing what we do, and it’s only going to get more important to connect with consumers moving forward,” said Adam Bates, who milks 3,300 cows in St. Lawrence County, N.Y. “This was a great way to show the students what we do on the farm.”

Each NFL team’s community outreach director joined the farmers and players, who reinforced the need for good nutrition and activity. In addition, “Chefanie,” of Teen Battle Chef, a nation-wide culinary skills and nutrition education program for adolescents, shared a recipe for a no-bake breakfast tart that includes Greek yogurt.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 10,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.