Smith’s Recalls Cheese Dips Due to Possible Bacterial Contamination

LAS VEGAS — If you’re planning to host family for a Vegas Golden Knights watch party and got some cheese dip from your favorite Smith’s for the occasion, you may want to make sure it’s not the recall list.

Smith’s announced Tuesday afternoon that it is recalling 17 different cheese dips due to possible bacterial contamination.

The dips, according to Smith’s, may contain Salmonella, a bacteria that can cause severe infection that can make one extremely ill or even cause death.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KSNV