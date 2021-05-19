Spero Foods Wins Four Hermes Creative Awards With Two Golds

SAN FRANCISCO – Hermes Creative Awards today announced winners for 2021 international awards competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards recognizes outstanding work in the industry while prompting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication.

The Hermes Awards have garnered over 230,000 applicants across 125 countries, since its onset, with over 6,000 entries in 2021. Entries are coming in from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers.

Past winners include: Cuisinart, Life Wtr, Cannabis Creative and PepsiCo.

Spero Foods, 2x Gold Winner in the Social Media and Website categories and 2x Honorable Mentions in the Print and Packaging categories, is creating the world’s first mainstream dairy alternatives– affordable to everyone, available everywhere, healthy, and absolutely delicious.

Spero is premised upon 2 pillars of technology: bioscience inventions and automation (advanced, novel, and efficient manufacturing), and innovative marketing and branding: bold and authentic.

“I kept thinking: there must be a way to invent better dairy– dairy everyone could access and enjoy. So I leveraged my backgrounds in science, engineering, and art to invent Spero and completely disrupt the dairy sector,” says Phaedra, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, also an award-winning artist.

“Our ethos? Make plant-based products that are delicious, accessible, affordable for all, and better for you and the planet. At Spero, we believe in making it easy, fun and tasty AF to live a plant-forward life.”

About the Hermes Creative Awards: Hermes Creative Awards is one of the oldest and largest creative competitions in the world, honoring the messengers and creators of the information revolution. Armed with their imaginations and computers, Hermes winners bring their ideas to life through traditional and digital platforms.

Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), one of the largest, oldest, and most respected evaluators of creative work in the marketing and communication industry.

About Spero Foods:

Spero is a plant-based food tech company building the world’s largest plant-based dairy enterprise. Spero employs pending patented technology to transform low-cost, sustainable and scalable ingredients into plant-based dairy. They’re the first company who can outcompete dairy: mass-scale, price parity, better taste, addressing the $124B dairy market in the U.S. Spero has been recognized by Forbes 30 Under 30 – Food and Drink, IAB 2020: Most Disruptive Brands in the U.S., Fast Company: World Changing Ideas Awards 2021, and Mashed feature with Lizzo.