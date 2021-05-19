Gold Medalist Carl Lewis is the Newest Face of Silk Soymilk

Silk, the No.1 plant-based beverage brand, is thrilled to announce that world champion Carl Lewis is the newest face of Silk Soymilk, joining Aly Raisman and Michael Phelps (existing members of Silk’s Team Protein) on cartons nationwide.

Carl Lewis will be featured on Original and Unsweet cartons of Silk Soymilk, available on grocery store shelves now (MSRP: $3.99 per half-gallon carton).

“I’m excited to join Silk Team Protein! I have been eating a mostly plant-based diet for over 25 years, which supported me on the track over the years and now my lifestyle, plus it helps support the planet,” said Carl Lewis. “Silk Soymilk is a high-quality, complete source of plant-based protein — great for after an intense training session or meet.”

Carl Lewis, track and field Hall of Famer and world champion gold medalist, has been powered by a plant-based diet, including Silk Soymilk, since before he clinched his ninth gold medal in 1996 – and he couldn’t wait to share this exciting news on his Instagram: