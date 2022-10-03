Albertsons Companies, in Cooperation with Old Europe Cheese, voluntarily recalls select ReadyMeals and In-Store Prepared Items Made With Certain Cheeses

BOISE, Idaho- Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with its supplier Old Europe Cheese, Inc. has voluntarily recalled 34 ReadyMeals and in-store prepared items made with certain Brie and Camembert cheeses due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. The FDA’s recall announcement can be found here.

Old Europe Cheese issued a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria monocytogenes can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces. Consumers should discard the products or return them to their local store for a full refund.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The items were available for purchase from the following Albertsons Cos. store banners: ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb and Vons.

The banner stores are located in the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, state of Washington, Washington, D.C., and Wyoming.

Consumers with questions should contact Old Europe Cheese at 1-269-925-5003, extension 335, for additional information Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EDT. Consumers can also contact Albertsons Cos. Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PDT.

Product Recall Details: