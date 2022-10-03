Albertsons Companies, in Cooperation with Old Europe Cheese, voluntarily recalls select ReadyMeals and In-Store Prepared Items Made With Certain Cheeses

Albertsons Companies Deli October 3, 2022

BOISE, Idaho- Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with its supplier Old Europe Cheese, Inc. has voluntarily recalled 34 ReadyMeals and in-store prepared items made with certain Brie and Camembert cheeses due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. The FDA’s recall announcement can be found here.

Old Europe Cheese issued a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria monocytogenes can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces. Consumers should discard the products or return them to their local store for a full refund.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The items were available for purchase from the following Albertsons Cos. store banners: ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb and Vons.

The banner stores are located in the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, state of Washington, Washington, D.C., and Wyoming.

Consumers with questions should contact Old Europe Cheese at 1-269-925-5003, extension 335, for additional information Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EDT. Consumers can also contact Albertsons Cos. Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PDT.

Product Recall Details:

Product NameBrandSizeUPCSell Thru DatesStore BannersStates
Primo Taglio Herb Brie With a Hint of Garlic WedgePrimo TaglioLB21004900000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/21/2022Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAK, AR, CA, CO, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, ME, NE, NH, NM, NV OR, RI, SD, TX, VT, WA, WY
ReadyMeals Very Berry Cheese Tray SmallReadyMealsEach21693900000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY
ReadyMeals Brie & Bleu Cheese Large TrayReadyMealsEach21751400000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAK, AR, AZ, CA, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA
ReadyMeals Very Berry Cheese Tray LargeReadyMealsEach27290000000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY
Elegant Charcuterie TrayStore PreparedEach29134100000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY
Fruit & Fine Cheese 16 Inch TrayStore PreparedEach29139900000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022ACME, Albertsons, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Lucky, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAK, AR, AZ, CO, CT, DC, DE, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY
Cocktail TrayStore PreparedEach29140800000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAK, AR, AZ, CA, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA
Sandwich Baguette 16 Inch TrayStore PreparedEach29614200000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb, VonsAK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, ID, LA, MD, MT, ND, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA, WY
Gourmet Cheese 16 Inch TrayStore PreparedEach29749700000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, ID, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY
Artisan Cheese TrayStore PreparedLB21816200000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022Andronico’s Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, VonsCA, HI, NV
Soft Cheese TrayStore PreparedLB21835000000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022Andronico’s Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, VonsCA, HI, NV
Primo Taglio Sundried Tomato BriePrimo TaglioEach27120000000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022Andronico’s Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, VonsCA, HI, NV
Primo Cranberry BriePrimo TaglioEach27125600000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022Andronico’s Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, VonsCA, HI, NV
ReadyMeals Brie & Walnut Cheese Tray SmallReadyMealsEach27291900000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, SD, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY
ReadyMeals Brie & Blue Cheese Tray SmallReadyMealsEach27292900000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WY
European Cheese TrayStore PreparedEach29142200000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAR, AZ, CA, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT
Primo Taglio charcuterie bagPrimo TaglioEach27125800000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 9/30/2022Andronico’s Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, VonsCA, HI, NV
Catering Tray Cheese and Fruit Nibbler 12-16Store PreparedEach21323400000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022ACME, Albertsons, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King’s, Safeway, VonsAK, AZ, CT, DC, DE, ID, MD, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA
Catering Tray Cheese and Fruit Nibbler 8-12Store PreparedEach21326600000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022ACME, Albertsons, Balducci’s, King’s, Safeway, VonsAZ, CT, DC, DE, MD, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, TX, UT, VA
Catering Tray Fruit and Fine Cheeses 12-16Store PreparedEach21332800000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022ACME, Albertsons, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King’s, Safeway, VonsAK, AZ, CT, DC, DE, ID, MD, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA
Catering Tray Fruit and Fine Cheeses 8-12Store PreparedEach21345500000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022ACME, Albertsons, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King’s, Safeway, VonsAK, AZ, CT, DC, DE, ID, MD, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA
Sweet & Savory Favorites Charcuterie BagStore PreparedEach27137400000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022ACME, Balducci’s, King’s, SafewayCT, DE, DC, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA
Holiday Sweet TrayStore PreparedEach29141700000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022ACME, Albertsons, Balducci’s, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAR, AZ, CT, DC, DE, IA, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT
Ooh Lala FrenchSamplerStore Prepared8oz29122300000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022Jewel-OscoIA, IL, IN
Oui Oui Brie With BerriesStore PreparedLB29147000000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022Jewel-OscoIA, IL, IN
Lattice BrieStore PreparedLB29147200000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022Jewel-OscoIA, IL, IN
Baked BrieStore PreparedLB29147300000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022Jewel-OscoIA, IL, IN
Brie With PreservesStore PreparedLB29147400000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022Jewel-OscoIA, IL, IN
Turtle BrieStore PreparedLB29167500000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022Jewel-OscoIA, IL, IN
ReadyMeals Sandwich Ham & Brie FS HotReadyMealsEach21094500000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022Albertsons, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, SafewayAK, ID, WA
ReadyMeals Sandwich Ham & Brie FS ColdReadyMealsEach21786100000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022Albertsons, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Randalls, Safeway, Tom ThumbAK, AR, ID, LA, TX, WA
Primo Taglio Herb Brie With a Hint of Garlic Cheese WheelPrimo TaglioLB21004900000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/21/2022Albertsons, Pavilions, VonsCA
Baking Brie En CrouteStore PreparedEach27172300000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022Shaw’s, Star MarketMA, ME, NH, RI, VT
Baking Brie Red Raspberry Preserve En CrouteStore PreparedEach27172500000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022Shaw’s, Star MarketMA, ME, NH, RI, VT

