Bachan’s Debuts New Japanese Dipping Sauces, Exclusively at Whole Foods Market

Bachan’s, The Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce brand and category innovator led by founder and CEO Justin Gill, announced the launch of Japanese Dipping Sauces, the brand’s first category expansion. The two new sauces—Bachan’s The Original Japanese Dipping Sauce and Bachan’s Sweet & Spicy Japanese Dipping Sauce—feature authentic Japanese ingredients like stone-ground sesame (neri goma) and white miso for bold, fresh flavor, and a thicker, velvety consistency designed for dipping.

With the increasing popularity of dipping sauces, a category that’s forecasted to grow by nearly 30% by 2028 to more than $124 billion, Bachan’s is again establishing itself as a trendsetter and category innovator.

“Our loyal fans gave us inspiration,” says Justin Gill, Bachan’s founder and CEO. “Fans have always loved to marinate, barbecue, and stir-fry with Bachan’s sauces, but have always asked us for a thicker sauce for dipping. Our new Dipping Sauces are unlike any other dipping sauce in the market. They’re thick, sweet and savory and are designed to be scooped, dunked, and dipped for a bite of big, bold Bachan’s flavor.”

Available at Whole Foods Market, the sweet, savory sauces boast simple, clean ingredients. While most dipping sauces are ketchup or mayonnaise based, Bachan’s Japanese Dipping Sauces feature traditional Japanese Neri Goma (stone-ground sesame paste), Suri Goma (crushed sesame seeds), white miso, and real ginger. The new sauces are perfect for dipping chicken or steak, spring rolls, and gyoza.

The cornerstone product for Bachan’s is its Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce, which comes from a multi-generational family recipe passed down to Justin by his own Bachan (a Japanese-American term of endearment for grandma). Launched in 2019, the Bachan’s family of sauces now includes Hot and Spicy, Yuzu, Gluten Free, Miso, Sweet Honey, and Hella Hot Japanese Barbecue Sauces, and now Original and Sweet & Spicy Bachan’s Japanese Dipping Sauces. The brand has demonstrated an impressive growth trajectory since its start and is now widely available at more than 25,000 retailers nationwide, including Costco, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Publix, Albertson’s, and more. The company also sells online at bachans.com and is one of the best-selling barbecue sauces on Amazon.

Bachan’sJapanese Dipping Sauces are available exclusively at Whole Foods Market in 16-ounce (454g) bottles and have an MSRP of $9.99.

About Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce

Bachan’s was founded by Japanese American Justin Gill in 2013 and after six years of perfecting the multi-generational family recipe, the Original Japanese Sauce officially launched in 2019. With a mission to Bring Family Together® through food, culture and connection, Bachan’s believes in a minimalistic and transparent approach to creating simple, authentic sauces inspired by traditional Japanese flavors. Bachan’s family of sauces are cold-filled (not pasteurized) and made with the highest quality ingredients, without the use of preservatives or flavorings, because Our Ingredients Matter®.