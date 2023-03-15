Balderson Cheese Enters the Food Delivery Market – With A Catch

TORONTO – Balderson Cheese, owned by Lactalis Canada, has become the newest player in the food delivery service game, but they’re hitting the market with a twist. Starting today, Canadians can get their hands on a complimentary block of mouth-watering, 1-year old cheddar cheese. The catch? This masterfully aged and bold-tasting cheese will be delivered one year from the order date. That’s right, Canadians will have to wait 525,600 minutes for their cheese to be made and delivered before they can savour its iconic taste.

Leading up to delivery, Balderson will send the limited number of recipients with updates throughout the year, so consumers can check in on their cheese before they receive it—one year later.

“Consumers have grown so accustomed to instant gratification and quick meal delivery at the touch of a button without stopping to appreciate the craftsmanship behind each bite,” says Bindia Wijesekera, Brand Manager at Balderson Cheese. “At Balderson Cheese, we know the value of slowing down and allowing the right amount of time to heighten the flavour experience. We want to remind Canadians that true, premium quality is worth waiting for. And great taste takes time.”

Balderson Cheese has been crafting masterfully aged cheddar cheese for over a century, while Lactalis Canada has been providing Canadian families with premium, quality dairy products that are a staple in most homes across the country.

The delivery service will be available to 100 lucky Canadians who will be randomly selected to receive the complimentary cheddar. The giveaway opens today and will be available until March 26, 2023. For more information about the new Balderson Cheese delivery service or to place an order, visit www.baldersondelivery.com.

About Lactalis Canada Inc.

With 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. Named on Forbes list of Canada’s Best Employers, Lactalis Canada directly employs more than 4,000 employees, supports hundreds of farming families and contributes to the livelihoods of thousands of Canadians who provide essential services to Lactalis Canada’s more than 30 operating sites including 19 manufacturing facilities. The company’s iconic brands include Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P’tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi’s, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Galbani, and Président. Lactalis Canada’s commitment to responsible and sustainable growth has been recognized with the 2021 Canadian Grocer Impact Award for Sustainability and its CDN $2.9 million investment to the communities in which it operates. Lactalis Canada is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca.