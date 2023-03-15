FloraLife Introduces Recyclable Plastic Flower Food Packets

WALTERBORO, S.C. – FloraLife, a division of Smithers-Oasis Company, and worldwide leader in providing solutions throughout the flower journey from farm to vase, is introducing recyclable, all-polypropylene plastic flower food packets.

Recognizing a global trend towards recycling of polypropylene plastic, FloraLife is now offering its customers this option. FloraLife’s new recyclable plastic packets are made solely of polypropylene that is recyclable under various global recycling programs yet offers the same quality and performance that has come to be expected of standard plastic packets on the market. Typically, plastic flower food packets are made of mixed plastic laminate that is not recyclable. Over time, technology has improved so that producing single polypropylene materials that perform equivalently is possible.

“We’ve seen more and more of our customers in areas including the U.K., Germany, Australia and South Africa, moving away from single-use plastics and embracing recyclable polypropylene for their packaging,” said Mark Allen, Global Product and Sustainability Manager, FloraLife. “FloraLife prides itself on staying ahead of the industry trends, and with a global trend moving towards recyclability of polypropylene, this was a perfect time to introduce our new recyclable plastic packets.”

The move towards recyclable polypropylene packets supports the sustainable packaging commitment that FloraLife outlined in its 2025 Sustainability Plan. FloraLife’s sustainability initiative is the company’s long-term plan targeted for 2025 that implements the reduce, re-use, recycle and respect principles in five commitment areas: climate change, water stewardship, product portfolio, sustainable packaging and stakeholder awareness.

Recyclable polypropylene plastic flower food packets are available in FloraLife® branded packets and for private label.

For more information on FloraLife’s recyclable plastic packets, contact Mark Allen, Global Product and Sustainability Manager, at mallen@smithersoasis.com.

The FloraLife® brand includes a complete line of products that support the entire cut-flower distribution chain from harvest to vase, from growers to wholesalers and from supermarkets and retail shops to the consumer. FloraLife® branded products provide the ultimate enjoyment experience for the end consumer with solutions for pretreatment, hydration, transport and storage, and flower food solutions for nourishment and conditioning.

About Smithers-Oasis

Smithers-Oasis’ global expertise in the plant and flower business stretches from propagation to presentation. With locations in more than 20 countries and resources around the world, Smithers-Oasis manufactures and markets floral foam and floral media, postharvest products, growing media, floral sprays and dyes, and flower arranging supplies for the floriculture and horticulture industries. OASIS®, FloraLife® Postharvest Products, and DESIGN MASTER® are three of the company’s most recognized brands founded in 1954, 1938, and 1961, respectively. With more than 65 years of experience with foaming technology, Smithers-Oasis also manufactures and markets specialty foams for a wide variety of applications including temperature-controlled packaging, cast-alternative impression, absorption and molding. The company’s driving purpose is “to help people express and experience emotion by adding value to flowers and plants.” Smithers-Oasis, a privately owned company, is headquartered in Kent, Ohio, USA.