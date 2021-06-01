Blount Fine Foods Introduces Two New “Blount’s Family Kitchen” Brand Plant-Based Meals

Fall River, Mass – Blount Fine Foods, a leading manufacturer of premium, handcrafted soups, meals, sauces and marinades, and side dishes for retail and foodservice, and the market leader in fresh retail soups, today announced two new plant-based additions to the Blount’s Family Kitchen comfort meal brand. While there are many plant-based options, they are thrilled to provide a culinary plant-based meal without sacrificing taste.

Blount’s two new plant-based meals:

Plant-Based Chili (Meatless – Gluten Free – 17g of Protein per serving) Pinto beans, plant-based crumbles, mixed bell peppers and onions, all simmered in a flavorful blend of tomatoes and spices.

Gemelli & Peppers with Plant Based Crumbles (Meatless – Vegetarian– 16g of Protein per serving) Gemelli pasta with plant-based crumbles and bell peppers coated in a parmesan-basil wine sauce!

“As culinary trends continue to change, these premium plant-based refrigerated meals were developed as an alternative to meals with chicken, pork or beef,” said Todd Blount president and CEO of Blount Fine Foods. “We are delighted to offer these new comfort meals. We demand the highest results in flavor and quality from ourselves to offer consumers an inspired meal experience. These new plant-based meals demonstrate Blount’s commitment to innovation.”

“These plant-based comfort meals are made from only the highest quality ingredients and offer the consumer an alternative to meet products, said Bob Sewall, Chief Customer Officer and Executive Vice President of Blount Fine Foods.

We always research trends and consumer choices when crafting new products. From our R&D Chefs, to marketing and sales analysis, we use a wide-range of resources and data to offer consumers craveable food products.

Each plant-based comfort meal comes in an 12oz ready to heat microwaveable bowl. Available in the deli section,

suggested retail pricing for Blount’s Family Kitchen’s comfort meal is $6.99.

Learn more at www.blountfinefoods.com

About Blount Fine Foods

Blount Fine Foods is a family-owned and operated company that has been processing food since 1946. Blount produces more than 900 premium products for restaurants, institutions, retailers and club stores in all 50 states. Blount manufactures more than 600 proprietary soup recipes, including 75 varieties of clam chowder alone. The company is the largest manufacturer of lobster bisque in America, was the first brand to launch restaurant-quality, single-serve grab-n-go fresh soups at retail, and has full lines of organic and gluten-free soups and sides.

Blount product lines include fresh and frozen (but never canned!) premium soups for foodservice and retail as well as premium side dishes and meals. Blount’s premium soups and specialty foods are made with the finest and freshest ingredients, locally sourced whenever possible, and handcrafted in small batches by a dedicated team through unparalleled customer collaboration.

Blount operates production facilities at its Fall River, Massachusetts headquarters, in Warren, Rhode Island, McKinney, Texas, and Portland, Oregon. Its award-winning production facilities showcase the company’s commitment to energy conservation and sustainable business practices.

Customers include national restaurant chains that have their custom soups made for them in accordance with their secret recipes. Similarly, the deli departments of many large and small supermarket chains offer Blount-created hot-to-go soup selections as well as fresh store-brand pre-packed soup cups.

Blount also carries a full line of fresh soups sold to club stores and retailers nationwide under the Legal Sea Foods and Panera Bread brands.

Blount generates over 450 million servings of premium soups each year. For more information, visit www.BlountFineFoods.com.