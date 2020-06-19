California Sun Dry Partners with Galbani Cheese

MIDDLETON, Wis. — California Sun Dry, a leading sun-dried tomato brand, has teamed up with Galbani, creators of deli and artisanal Italian cheeses, to promote healthy easy-to-prepare snacks. The campaign marks a new opportunity to engage consumers nationwide.

“We are excited to work together with a brand that shares the same values as California Sun Dry,” says Charles Olins, VP of Sales at California Sun Dry parent company Saco Foods. “Galbani is committed to healthy, affordable, and high-quality products that we are proud to align with.”

The collaboration includes co-branded in-store displays introducing new product usage, accessible recipes and a joint price promotion. The collaboration will be supported through robust social media campaigns across California Sun Dry’s brand platforms.

Both premium produce brands focus strongly on authenticity and quality products that appeal to consumer demands and eating trends. California Sun Dry and Galbani products attract like-minded customers who prioritize healthy and pre-packaged snack foods.

The joint campaign is scheduled to hit stores in June.

About California Sun Dry Foods

Founded in 1991, California Sun Dry (www.calsundry.com) is a leading supplier of superior quality sun-dried tomato products sold through supermarkets, mass retailers and club stores in the U.S. and Canada. The company has a comprehensive product portfolio of both jarred and bagged sun-dried tomato products and enjoys the number one market share position in the growing sun-dried tomato category. To learn more please visit CalSunDry.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalSunDry or Instagram at www.instagram.com/CaliforniaSunDry.

About Galbani Cheese

First crafted in Italy by Egidio Galbani in 1882—Galbani® has long been the #1 cheese brand in Italy. For over 130 years, Galbani has been delighting families all over Italy. Today Galbani brings its timeless tradition from Italy to the American table with the delicious taste of mozzarella, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, and snack cheese made and sold in the United States. Galbani cheese is a leading brand of Lactalis American Group, Inc. (LAG).