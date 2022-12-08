Celebrate Dairy’s Greatest at CheeseCon 2023

Come together with friends and colleagues in dairy processing to salute industry pioneers, recognize excellent craftsmanship, and celebrate a bright future at CheeseCon, April 4-6, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin! Register at CheeseCon.org by January 18 to save big on your all-access pass to the nation’s largest gathering of dairy processors, hosted by Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) and the Center for Dairy Research.

“Dairy processors have so much to be proud of, from creating high-quality products to feed the world, to working together to improve and grow the industry and encourage the next generation of leaders,” said Judy Keller, WCMA Events Director. “We’re honored to help shine a light on their successes, and we encourage all CheeseCon attendees to join us at these exciting celebrations.”

Celebrations begin with the Chr. Hansen Reception & Championship Cheese Auction on Wednesday, April 5. After a day of world-class educational seminars and valuable networking on CheeseCon’s largest-ever exhibit floor, grab a bidding paddle and get ready for fast-paced fun at this popular event. Support WCMA trainings, scholarships, and programs for the future of the dairy industry as you bid on gold-medal cheeses, butters, and more from the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest®.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association