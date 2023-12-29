CFIA: Various Brands of Gorgonzola Truffle Cheese Recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Summary

Product – Various brands of gorgonzola truffle cheese

Issue – Food – Microbial Contamination – Listeria

What to do – Do not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products

Distribution – Alberta, British Columbia

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Le Grand Fromage Gorgonzola Truffle Italian Cheese Variable Starting with 0200250 All units sold at Le Grand Fromage

672E 2nd Ave, Box 1614 Fernie BC, from December 12 to 24, 2023 inclusively.All units sold at Le Grand Fromage

320 Vernon St. Unit 1, Nelson BC, from December 12 to 24, 2023 inclusively Springbank Cheese Co. Gorgonzola Truffle Cheese Variable Starting with 0 202945 All units sold at Springbank Cheese Co. 7422 Crowfoot Rd NW, Calgary AB, from December 4 to 24, 2023 inclusively.All units sold at Springbank Cheese Co. 10816 Macleod Trail Unit 304, Calgary AB, from December 4 to 24, 2023 inclusively.

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

What you should do