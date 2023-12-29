CFIA: Various Brands of Gorgonzola Truffle Cheese Recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Deli December 29, 2023

Summary

Product – Various brands of gorgonzola truffle cheese

Issue – Food – Microbial Contamination – Listeria

What to do – Do not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products

Distribution – Alberta, British Columbia

Affected products

BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
Le Grand FromageGorgonzola Truffle Italian CheeseVariableStarting with 0200250All units sold at Le Grand Fromage
672E 2nd Ave, Box 1614 Fernie BC, from December 12 to 24, 2023 inclusively.All units sold at Le Grand Fromage
320 Vernon St. Unit 1, Nelson BC, from December 12 to 24, 2023 inclusively
Springbank Cheese Co.Gorgonzola Truffle CheeseVariableStarting with 0 202945All units sold at Springbank Cheese Co. 7422 Crowfoot Rd NW, Calgary AB, from December 4 to 24, 2023 inclusively.All units sold at Springbank Cheese Co. 10816 Macleod Trail Unit 304, Calgary AB, from December 4 to 24, 2023 inclusively.

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare providerCheck to see if you have recalled productsDo not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled productsRecalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchasedFood contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

