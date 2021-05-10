Columbus Craft Meats Adds to Premium Panino Portfolio with New Innovation

HAYWARD, Calif. — The makers of Columbus® Craft Meats, one of the fastest growing deli brands in the United States, announced the launch of Columbus® Pepperoni Paninos. Made with select cuts of pork and a proprietary blend of spices, this six-pack of dry-cured and slow-aged premium pepperoni rolled with mozzarella cheese is the latest extension of the brand’s entertaining-product offerings.

“We’re seeing a sharp increase year over year in two consumer trends – grab-and-go snacking and entertaining with charcuterie,” said Henry Hsia, director of marketing at Columbus Craft Meats. “We’re proud that our panino portfolio has really elevated both of those experiences for our fans by delivering great flavor combinations in tray packaging that is convenient and offers up a premium presentation for entertaining.”

Columbus® Pepperoni Paninos join a portfolio that includes Columbus® Prosciutto Paninos, Columbus® Genoa Salame Paninos and a Columbus® Panino Platter, which is comprised of a 20-count variety pack of Columbus® Prosciutto & Genoa Salame Paninos. All feature premium Columbus® salumi carefully rolled with cheese for a great flavor experience.

New Columbus® Pepperoni Paninos retail for approximately $5.99 and are available nationwide. For more information on the Columbus® brand, including where to purchase, please visit www.columbuscraftmeats.com

ABOUT COLUMBUS CRAFT MEATS

Founded in 1917, Columbus Craft Meats produces award-winning Italian salami and deli meats sold under the Columbus® brand. Its products are available at food retailers nationwide. Columbus Craft Meats is a subsidiary of Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL). More information can be found at www.columbuscraftmeats.com

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin’s®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the “Global 2000 World’s Best Employers” list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine’s most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s “The 100 Best Corporate Citizens” list for 12 years in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world’s most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.