Cracker Barrel Cheese Launches 2 New Premium Artisan Flavors: Truffle Cheddar & Dill Havarti

The New Artisan Flavors from the Award-Winning Brand Join a Robust Lineup of Rich and Bold Flavor Offerings

CHICAGO — Cracker Barrel Cheese, the rich and bold premium cheese brand, announces the launch of its new artisan flavors, Truffle Cheddar and Dill Havarti. These new offerings complement Cracker Barrel’s robust and award-winning lineup of over 17 delicious flavors, available in a wide variety of cooking and snacking formats. The Truffle Cheddar and Dill Havarti cheese are now available in block format in select retailers nationwide.

“In celebration of the spring season, we’re excited to unveil our latest artisan flavors, enriching Cracker Barrel Cheese’s already diverse portfolio,” said Amanda Vaal, Brand Director at Cracker Barrel Cheese. “Truffle is a beloved flavor that provides decadent luxury; combining with our rich and bold White Cheddar delivers the best of both worlds. Dill also continues to be high in demand, delivering a sharp and savory twist to a snacking classic. These additions not only meet the desires of our consumers but also satisfy the craving for an enhanced cheese and snacking experience.”

Meticulously crafted by experts with decades of experience, Cracker Barrel Cheese’s Truffle Cheddar takes the brand’s smooth and creamy White Cheddar cheese, expertly paired with the earthy, robust taste of truffle to create a perfectly balanced flavor. The Dill Havarti combines the mild and buttery Havarti cheese crafted with the distinct, herbal taste of dill to deliver a perfectly blended snacking experience. Cracker Barrel Cheese Artisan Flavors make the perfect addition to everyday snacking and charcuterie boards, pairing well with red grapes, prosciutto and more. The flavors also complement exclusive Cracker Barrel recipes like a dill pickle pasta salad, truffle macaroni and cheese or a kale and apple salad with truffle cheese.

“At Cracker Barrel Cheese, we’re dedicated to delivering rich and bold flavors that bring people together, whether it’s through everyday snacking or those special occasions where impressions matter most,” said Mallory Loeffler, Brand Manager at Cracker Barrel Cheese. “As the appetite for innovative flavor combinations continues to rise, we can’t wait for Cracker Barrel fans and cheese lovers alike to experience our new artisan flavors, promising an elevated snacking experience that exceeds expectations.”

Cracker Barrel’s new flavors join an extensive collection of cheese varieties including delicious flavors such as Sharp Yellow, Extra Sharp White Cheddar, Asiago, Gouda, Mixed Reserve and more. Cracker Barrel Cheese is the brand consumers turn to for a premium, natural cheese experience.

The Truffle Cheddar and Dill Havarti flavors are now available in select retailers including ShopRite, Giant Foods and Meijer, with additional retailers to come this year. To learn more about Cracker Barrel Cheese and its offerings, please visit www.crackerbarrelcheese.com. Connect with the brand on Instagram @crackerbarrelcheese.

About Cracker Barrel

Founded in 1954, Cracker Barrel Cheese was born from a love of quality cheese and a passion for cheddar-making. Cracker Barrel’s cheddar cheese starts with a unique heirloom starter culture, which has been used for more than half a century, giving this award-winning cheese its rich and bold flavor. Available across the United States, Cracker Barrel cheese features over 17 delicious flavors in a wide variety of cooking and snacking formats to meet the standards of the most sophisticated of palates. Cracker Barrel Cheese is perfect for everyday snacking and those special occasions where impressions matter most! Cracker Barrel Cheese is manufactured and marketed by Lactalis Heritage Dairy, a subsidiary of Lactalis USA.

About Lactalis USA

Lactalis USA is committed to enriching lives by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. The company offers an unrivaled house of beloved dairy brands in the United States in the United States including Galbani® Italian cheeses, Président® specialty cheeses and gourmet butters, Kraft® brands in natural and grated cheeses, Breakstones® cottage cheese, ricotta and sour cream, Cracker Barrel® cheese, Black Diamond® cheddar cheese, Parmalat® milk, siggi’s® and Stonyfield Organic® yogurt brands. In the United States the company has approximately 3,700 employees, is present in eight states with 11 manufacturing facilities and corporate offices located in New York City and Buffalo, N.Y., Chicago, Ill., Bedford, N.H., and San Fernando, Calif. Lactalis USA is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, a French family business founded in 1933 in Laval, France.

For more information, visit https://lactalisamericangroup.com/, www.lactalisheritagedairy.com, www.lactalisyogurtusa.com and www.karouncheese.com. Follow Lactalis USA on Instagram and like us on Facebook.