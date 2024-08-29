Elevation Foods Names New SVP Sales & Business Development

Elevation Foods is Levelling Up to be the Industry Leader in Prepared Foods

Denver, Colorado — In a quest to be the leader in prepared foods, Elevation Foods has named a Senior Vice President, Sales and Business Development.

Justin Malvick, the new Senior Vice President, has joined Elevation Foods and will work to realize the full commercial potential of Elevation Foods’ menu of delicious food. Malvick will also play a pivotal role in shaping future strategy and product development.

“The Senior Vice President, Sales and Business Development is a new and necessary role for Elevation Foods,” said Kevin Yost, Elevation Foods’ CEO. “By expanding and diversifying sales channels, this role is the link that takes our exceptional food from our kitchens to more tables across North America.”

Elevation Foods collaborates with customers to make their lives easier, an approach that is a natural fit for Malvick, who brings a customer-centric approach and commercial experience in retail, deli, foodservice and industrial channels.

“Elevation Foods provides solutions for customers’ existing needs and is also the partner that brings new ideas to life,” said Justin Malvick, Elevation Foods’ Senior Vice President, Sales and Business Development. “This customer-focused and nimble approach offers customers a trusted partnership with limitless potential.”

Before joining Elevation Foods, Justin was President, Food & Beverage Division for Certified Group. He also led business development for various companies, including CTI Foods, JBS/Pilgrim’s Pride, Keystone Foods and Wayne Farms. Justin resides in Boise, ID, is a proud husband and father and a graduate of the University of Minnesota.

About Elevation Foods:

Elevation Foods makes the best tasting prepared food without compromise and collaborates with retail, grocery, food service and industrial customers to take chef-inspired food to the highest level. Elevation Foods’ entire range of deliciously prepared foods – sous vide potatoes, quiches and frittatas, chicken pot pies, deli salads and dips and spreads – are carefully crafted to elevate and scale to the needs of customers. Whether in need of a white-label solution or to co-create from scratch, Elevation Foods offers an end-to-end solution from ideation to manufacturing. With cooking facilities in the Northeast (Boston, MA) and Southeast (Knoxville, TN), Elevation Foods’ passionate and collaborative team provides reliable service to both national and regional customers.