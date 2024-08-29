Better Meat Co. Lands $1.4M DOD Grant

Meat-substitute manufacturer The Better Meat Co. was awarded a $1.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Distributed Bioindustrial Manufacturing Program.

The West Sacramento-based company will use the grant money toward expanding production of its sustainable and nutritious mycoprotein food product.

“These grants are meant to scale up domestic bio-industrial manufacturing,” said Better Meat Co. CEO Paul Shapiro. “This will certainly help to scale up.”

