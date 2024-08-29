Nutrinor Launches its First Perron Cheeses Made from Sustainable Agriculture

SAINT-PRIME, QC — As part of new branding, Nutrinor unveiled eight new Perron cheeses, two of them the product of sustainable farming.

Both Perron’s one- and two-year aged cheddars will now feature labels that say, “sustainable agriculture” and “free-range cows®“. The milk used in these cheeses comes from farms participating in the Nutrinor Sustainable Agricultural Pact (PADN), a unique continuous improvement initiative in Quebec, with 125 cooperative producer-members currently committed.

These cheeses are the second wave of new products to come out of the PADN, following the launch of several Nutrinor dairy products in 2021. The “free-range cows” seal guarantees that the milk used is sourced from cows free to roam the farm, with some having outdoor access in good weather, promoting their natural behaviours.

Eight new products and a new personality for the Perron brand

In addition to the two sustainably farmed cheddars, six new products will be introduced to diversify the current range for loyal consumers and appeal to customers looking for something new. Customers will discover a delicious ranch-flavoured cheese curd and an aged cheddar with a smoky flavour.

Over the next few weeks, consumers will notice the new products on the shelves, and at the same time see a transition in Perron’s branding. The brand is set to unveil a fresh new look, adorned in shades of blue: a bold and refreshing departure from its previous image.

Quotes:

“Nutrinor stands at the forefront of sustainable agriculture in Quebec, a fact we proudly reaffirm today. The collaborative power between our agricultural producer members and our dedicated employees allows us to craft unique products that resonate with conscientious consumers, bringing the future of agriculture to the table.”

Michael Norman, Nutrinor CEO.

“Vibrant, dynamic, and now adorned with a blue colour scheme inspired by Lac Saint-Jean and its Nutrinor roots, Fromagerie Perron’s refreshed image will make our packaging stand out from the competition, showcasing our terroir’s pride and commitment to authenticity and locality.”

Alexandre McElhaw, Nutrinor’s Vice President, Sales, Business Strategies and Marketing for the Agri-Food Sector.

About Nutrinor

Owned by 1,034 agricultural producers in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region

1,000 employees (over 90% in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean)

Four business lines: agriculture, agri-food, retail, energy

Sales of $783 million (2022–2023)

First large, 100% regionally owned company headquartered in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, according to Les Affaires 2024 ranking of Quebec’s 300 largest companies

Business locations in seven regions of Quebec: Capitale-Nationale, Côte-Nord, Lanaudière, Montérégie, Montréal, Nord-du-Québec, Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean

About PADN

Launched in 2020, the PADN aims to position Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean as a global leader in sustainable agriculture. Nutrinor producer-members are encouraged to join on a voluntary basis to adopt more sustainable practices that are economically viable, socially just, environmentally responsible, and more attentive to animal welfare.

About Fromagerie Perron