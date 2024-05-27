FOODMatch Celebrates National Olive Day on June 1

New York, NY — FOODMatch and Divina – FOODMatch’s flagship brand – established National Olive Day in the United States in 2015. Occurring each year on June 1 (to coincide with the new crop arrival of Kalamata olives), National Olive Day celebrates one of the most essential elements of Mediterranean cuisine. Since its inception, the holiday has seen tremendous growth in participation across Divina’s distributors and retailers, both online and in-store.

According to Brandon Gross, Senior VP of the Brand Team at FOODMatch and Divina, “National Olive Day has been a way to honor and celebrate one of the oldest and most diverse foods in the world.”

Each year FOODMatch commemorates the holiday in an exciting way. This year Divina is pleased to announce a new line of grab-and-go olive snack packs. Available in packs of 6, the new snack packs are available in classic green and zesty and bright lemon-garlic flavors. They’re hand-picked in Greece and crafted brineless for a mess-free, 50-calorie snack or lunchbox addition.

To learn more about this fun new product, visit FOODMatch at Booth 564 at the Fancy Food Show in New York City from June 23-25. New and existing customers can also reach out to their sales representatives or salessupport@foodmatch.com.