Forever Cheese Introduces “The Summer of Sheep” Promotion Featuring All Sheep’s Milk Cheeses

New York, NY – Forever Cheese, importer of cheeses and specialty foods from Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Croatia, has declared this summer “The Summer of Sheep” and has launched a promotion featuring 17 of their sheep’s milk cheeses. The promotion, lasting all summer, celebrates both classic and more rare sheep’s milk cheeses from a variety of cheesemakers in Italy, Spain, and Croatia. The importer specifically chose these 17 cheeses to showcase the vast array of textures and flavors possible in sheep’s milk cheese.

“This summer, we wanted to put a special focus on our sheep’s milk cheeses,” explains co-owner Michele Buster. “With this curated list, we are highlighting some of our favorites as well as some lesser known gems. We hope that through this promotion, our customers and cheese lovers in general find a new appreciation for sheep’s milk cheeses, while having some fun tasting new varieties that they may not have encountered before.”

As a part of the promotion, Forever Cheese is celebrating “The Summer of Sheep” on their social media and email newsletter through August. They will feature cheeses like Gran Cacio Etrusco, a pecorino from the countryside of Rome that is rubbed with a mix of olive oil and vinegar during its six months of aging, and Miticrema®, a one-of-a-kind spreadable sheep’s milk cheese from Murcia, Spain that is a perfect substitute for regular cream cheese. Other cheeses, like Pecorino Camomilla, a semi-soft Italian cheese coated in delicate chamomile blossoms, and Manchego Chisquero, a raw milk artisan Manchego from a closed-circle farm, aren’t as widely known and have a smaller production, but are equally as worthy of exploration. To follow along, check out the hashtag #thesummerofsheep. The idea is for consumers to experiment, compare, learn, and open up a world of flavors all possible through one single ingredient: sheep’s milk.

The following cheeses are part of the promotion:

BiancoSardo

Blu di Pecora

Cacio de Roma®

Gran Cacio Etrusco

Malvarosa®

Manchego Chisquero

Mitibleu

MiticaSardo

Miticrema Bulk

Paški Sir

Pecorino Camomilla

Pecorino di Fossa

Pecorino Ginepro

Roncal

Rustico® Red/Black Pepper

Sfizio Pecorino Aged

To learn more about Forever Cheese, visit their website at forevercheese.com. Cheese and accompaniments from Forever Cheese and its proprietary brand, Mitica®, are available at specialty food stores and cheese shops throughout the U.S.

About Forever Cheese: Forever Cheese imports artisan cheeses and accompaniments from Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Croatia. It is driven by its passion for discovering exceptional products, many of which are sold under the brand name Mitica®. The company pioneered important products that are now integral to today’s market, including Drunken Goat®, Genuine Fulvi® Pecorino Romano, Mitica® Marcona Almonds, and Mitica® Fig and Date Cakes. Founders Michele Buster and Pierluigi Sini personally hand-select each item directly from their producers. It is their goal to have each one taste as if you were eating it in its native country.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/forevercheeseco

Instagram: @forevercheeseco