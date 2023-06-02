FrieslandCampina to Unveil Flavors from Royal Hollandia at the 2023 IDDBA Show

Paramus, NJ – FrieslandCampina, a leading global dairy company, is excited to announce its participation in the 2023 International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) Show, the premier event for dairy, deli, and bakery professionals. The event will take place from June 4-6, 2023, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA.

FrieslandCampina will be at Booth #1583 unveiling new Royal Hollandia flavors (Black Garlic Gouda, Walnut Gouda, Garden Herb Gouda, and Very Berry Goat Cheese) and showcasing a range of specialty cheese brands, including Royal Hollandia, A Dutch Masterpiece, Gayo Azul, and Parrano. Each of these brands has its own unique story, flavor, and heritage, making them a must-see at the show.

The centerpiece of the exhibition will be the introduction of Royal Hollandia’s flavors collection. This collection presents an enticing selection of four distinct flavors that are set to delight cheese enthusiasts and culinary aficionados:

Black Garlic Gouda: Experience the allure of this velvety Gouda cheese infused with black garlic. Combining the rich umami flavors of black garlic with the creaminess of Gouda, this cheese offers a truly unique and captivating taste experience. Walnut Gouda: Indulge in the harmonious combination of smooth Gouda cheese and walnuts throughout. The marriage of creamy cheese and the earthy, nutty flavors of walnuts creates a captivating symphony of textures and tastes. Garden Herb Gouda: Immerse yourself in the aromatic embrace of Royal Hollandia’s Garden Herb Gouda. Crafted with a meticulous blend of fresh herbs, this cheese imparts a burst of natural flavors that encapsulates the essence of a vibrant garden in every bite. Very Berry Goat Cheese: Delight in the exquisite fusion of sweet and tangy with the Very Berry Goat Cheese. This luxurious mild goat cheese combines the smoothness of goat’s milk with the lusciousness of ripe berries, resulting in a refreshing and irresistible taste sensation.

Royal Hollandia offers a range of high-quality Dutch cheese products, made from 100% pure and natural cow’s milk. The range includes Gouda, Edam, Maasdam, and other delicious varieties.

A Dutch Masterpiece celebrates the art of Dutch cheese-making with its award-winning lineup of artfully crafted and carefully aged Dutch cheeses. The range includes premium aged cheeses each named for skilled Dutch painters from the last few centuries– Vincent, Rembrandt and Frans Hals– to reflect the collection’s dedication to creating a new age of Dutch masterpieces.

Gayo Azul is a brand that draws on both the rich heritage of Dutch and Hispanic cheesemaking. The range includes Cotija, Queso Blanco, Queso Fresco, Edam, and other authentic cheeses that fuse Latin flavors with a Dutch influence on any dish.

Parrano is a versatile and delicious cheese that captures the alluring nutty flavor of Parmesan and finishes with the smooth, creamy texture of a Dutch Gouda. Versatile enough to put on a cheeseboard or cut, shred and melt. Parrano’s selection includeswheels and wedges.

“We are thrilled to participate in the prestigious IDDBA Show, where we can present the remarkable flavors and brands that FrieslandCampina has to offer,” says Debbie Seife, Director of Marketing at FrieslandCampina. “The debut of Royal Hollandia’s flavors, in particular, represents our commitment to pushing culinary boundaries and providing unique taste experiences for our valued customers. We can’t wait to share these extraordinary flavors and engage with attendees who share our passion for specialty cheese.”

Visit FrieslandCampina at Booth #1583 at the 2023 IDDBA Show to discover the best in dairy.

For more information about FrieslandCampina and its brands, visit www.FrieslandCampina.us.