Geisslers Supermarket Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg, Wheat, and Milk in Sushi Product

Geisslers Supermarket Inc. of East Windsor CT has issued a recall of all Sushi products produced by EZnoble Sushi for Geisslers Supermarket Inc. produced or purchased on 3/26/2024, and 3/27/2024, with a sell by date of 3/27/2024, and 3/28/2024. They may contain undeclared egg, wheat and milk. Customers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg, wheat, or milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
Products included in this recall were distributed to Geisslers Supermarket Inc. in East Windsor CT, South Windsor CT, Windsor CT, Bloomfield CT, Somers CT, Granby CT, and Agawam MA.
Product is packaged in clear plastic packages with a Geisslers Supermarket Inc. label affixed to the top of the package. Type of sushi roll is listed below the Geisslers Supermarket Inc. emblem, and the UPC code is located on the bottom of the label, along with store location.
Product List:
|UPC
|Label Description
|23421400000
|VEGETABLE TEMPURA ROLL
|23410400000
|SHRIMP TEMPURA & LOBSTER ROLL
|23401200000
|SPICY CRAB
|23450000000
|TUNA SALMON MASAGO COMBO
|23402600000
|SHRIMP TEMPURA & CUCUMBER ROLL
|23401300000
|SPICY SHRIMP ROLL
|23400300000
|CALIFORNIA ROLL
|23419300000
|AVOCADO CUCUMBER CRUNCH ROLL
|23403700000
|SALMON AVOCADO CLASSIC ROLL
|23419400000
|CUCUMBER SPICY SALMON CRUNCH ROLL
|23403500000
|TUNA AVOCADO CLASSIC ROLL
|23405000000
|NEW YORK (TUNA & SALMON & MASAGO) ROLL
|23408400000
|SALMON COMBO
|23403100000
|CLASSIC ROLL CRAB AVO
|23419500000
|CUCUMBER SPICY TUNA CRUNCH ROLL
|23401700000
|VEGETABLE ROLL
|23408800000
|TUNA SALMON EEL COMBO
|23408700000
|TUNA SALMON COMBO
|23410600000
|SHRIMP TEMPURA & SPICY SHRIMP ROLL
|23410500000
|SHRIMP TEMPURA & NEW YORK ROLL(TUNA & SALMON & MASAGO)
|23406500000
|BIRTHDAY (TUNA & SALMON) ROLL
|23419600000
|SHRIMP TEMPURA CRUNCH ROLL
|23400100000
|CALIFORNIA ROLL
|23908200000
|DANCING DRAGON ROLL EEL & AVOCADO
|23401000000
|SPICY TUNA ROLL
|23450100000
|SALMON MASAGO COMBO
|23406000000
|PINK LADY SALMON ROLL
|23404400000
|PHILADELPHIA AVO OR CUCUMBER CLASSIC ROLL
A follow up investigation of a recall in 2022 of EZ Noble Sushi for undeclared allergens revealed labeling issues were not corrected.
Consumers who have purchased sushi at any Geisslers Supermarket Inc. location on 3/26/2024 or 3/27/2024 may return said sushi products at the Geisslers store where it was purchased for a full refund. Additionally, customers may contact Geisslers via phone at 860-623-0176, or via email at office@geisslers.com from 9 AM to 4 PM Eastern.