Geisslers Supermarket Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg, Wheat, and Milk in Sushi Product

FDA Deli, Seafood April 1, 2024

Geisslers Supermarket Inc. of East Windsor CT has issued a recall of all Sushi products produced by EZnoble Sushi for Geisslers Supermarket Inc. produced or purchased on 3/26/2024, and 3/27/2024, with a sell by date of 3/27/2024, and 3/28/2024. They may contain undeclared egg, wheat and milk. Customers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg, wheat, or milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Products included in this recall were distributed to Geisslers Supermarket Inc. in East Windsor CT, South Windsor CT, Windsor CT, Bloomfield CT, Somers CT, Granby CT, and Agawam MA.

Product is packaged in clear plastic packages with a Geisslers Supermarket Inc. label affixed to the top of the package. Type of sushi roll is listed below the Geisslers Supermarket Inc. emblem, and the UPC code is located on the bottom of the label, along with store location.

Product List:

UPCLabel Description
23421400000VEGETABLE TEMPURA ROLL
23410400000SHRIMP TEMPURA & LOBSTER ROLL
23401200000SPICY CRAB
23450000000TUNA SALMON MASAGO COMBO
23402600000SHRIMP TEMPURA & CUCUMBER ROLL
23401300000SPICY SHRIMP ROLL
23400300000CALIFORNIA ROLL
23419300000AVOCADO CUCUMBER CRUNCH ROLL
23403700000SALMON AVOCADO CLASSIC ROLL
23419400000CUCUMBER SPICY SALMON CRUNCH ROLL
23403500000TUNA AVOCADO CLASSIC ROLL
23405000000NEW YORK (TUNA & SALMON & MASAGO) ROLL
23408400000SALMON COMBO
23403100000CLASSIC ROLL CRAB AVO
23419500000CUCUMBER SPICY TUNA CRUNCH ROLL
23401700000VEGETABLE ROLL
23408800000TUNA SALMON EEL COMBO
23408700000TUNA SALMON COMBO
23410600000SHRIMP TEMPURA & SPICY SHRIMP ROLL
23410500000SHRIMP TEMPURA & NEW YORK ROLL(TUNA & SALMON & MASAGO)
23406500000BIRTHDAY (TUNA & SALMON) ROLL
23419600000SHRIMP TEMPURA CRUNCH ROLL
23400100000CALIFORNIA ROLL
23908200000DANCING DRAGON ROLL EEL & AVOCADO
23401000000SPICY TUNA ROLL
23450100000SALMON MASAGO COMBO
23406000000PINK LADY SALMON ROLL
23404400000PHILADELPHIA AVO OR CUCUMBER CLASSIC ROLL

A follow up investigation of a recall in 2022 of EZ Noble Sushi for undeclared allergens revealed labeling issues were not corrected.

Consumers who have purchased sushi at any Geisslers Supermarket Inc. location on 3/26/2024 or 3/27/2024 may return said sushi products at the Geisslers store where it was purchased for a full refund. Additionally, customers may contact Geisslers via phone at 860-623-0176, or via email at office@geisslers.com from 9 AM to 4 PM Eastern.

