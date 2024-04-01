Geisslers Supermarket Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg, Wheat, and Milk in Sushi Product

Geisslers Supermarket Inc. of East Windsor CT has issued a recall of all Sushi products produced by EZnoble Sushi for Geisslers Supermarket Inc. produced or purchased on 3/26/2024, and 3/27/2024, with a sell by date of 3/27/2024, and 3/28/2024. They may contain undeclared egg, wheat and milk. Customers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg, wheat, or milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Products included in this recall were distributed to Geisslers Supermarket Inc. in East Windsor CT, South Windsor CT, Windsor CT, Bloomfield CT, Somers CT, Granby CT, and Agawam MA.

Product is packaged in clear plastic packages with a Geisslers Supermarket Inc. label affixed to the top of the package. Type of sushi roll is listed below the Geisslers Supermarket Inc. emblem, and the UPC code is located on the bottom of the label, along with store location.

Product List:

UPC Label Description 23421400000 VEGETABLE TEMPURA ROLL 23410400000 SHRIMP TEMPURA & LOBSTER ROLL 23401200000 SPICY CRAB 23450000000 TUNA SALMON MASAGO COMBO 23402600000 SHRIMP TEMPURA & CUCUMBER ROLL 23401300000 SPICY SHRIMP ROLL 23400300000 CALIFORNIA ROLL 23419300000 AVOCADO CUCUMBER CRUNCH ROLL 23403700000 SALMON AVOCADO CLASSIC ROLL 23419400000 CUCUMBER SPICY SALMON CRUNCH ROLL 23403500000 TUNA AVOCADO CLASSIC ROLL 23405000000 NEW YORK (TUNA & SALMON & MASAGO) ROLL 23408400000 SALMON COMBO 23403100000 CLASSIC ROLL CRAB AVO 23419500000 CUCUMBER SPICY TUNA CRUNCH ROLL 23401700000 VEGETABLE ROLL 23408800000 TUNA SALMON EEL COMBO 23408700000 TUNA SALMON COMBO 23410600000 SHRIMP TEMPURA & SPICY SHRIMP ROLL 23410500000 SHRIMP TEMPURA & NEW YORK ROLL(TUNA & SALMON & MASAGO) 23406500000 BIRTHDAY (TUNA & SALMON) ROLL 23419600000 SHRIMP TEMPURA CRUNCH ROLL 23400100000 CALIFORNIA ROLL 23908200000 DANCING DRAGON ROLL EEL & AVOCADO 23401000000 SPICY TUNA ROLL 23450100000 SALMON MASAGO COMBO 23406000000 PINK LADY SALMON ROLL 23404400000 PHILADELPHIA AVO OR CUCUMBER CLASSIC ROLL

A follow up investigation of a recall in 2022 of EZ Noble Sushi for undeclared allergens revealed labeling issues were not corrected.

Consumers who have purchased sushi at any Geisslers Supermarket Inc. location on 3/26/2024 or 3/27/2024 may return said sushi products at the Geisslers store where it was purchased for a full refund. Additionally, customers may contact Geisslers via phone at 860-623-0176, or via email at office@geisslers.com from 9 AM to 4 PM Eastern.