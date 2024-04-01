Hydrangea Breeders Association Sets Up a New Location With Hydrangea for Cutting

From mid-March a team of employees is working hard on setting up our location at Achterweg 48 in De Kwakel. They are placing 14 cm pots with hydrangeas for cutting from our HBA Royal series on the new cultivation floors made by Erfgoed. In total 150,000 plants will be placed.

The semi-finished material will be delivered to growers in the fall of 2024. They will continue to cultivate the plants and bring them into bloom in 2025.

