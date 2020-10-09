Goat Lady Dairy Among Winners of Our State’s Annual Made in NC Awards

GREENSBORO — Our State’s annual Made in NC Awards celebrates the abounding talent of the people who make our state so special.

Hundreds of entries were received from various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs, and a carefully curated panel of judges reviewed each entry based on quality, innovation and creativity and the product’s tie to North Carolina.

Among the winners was Goat Lady Dairy of Climax, the food category winner, who won for its Providence cheese. Goat Lady Dairy has been making artisan goat’s milk and cow’s milk cheeses since 1995 and helps sustain five family farms in North Carolina. An aged goat milk cheese with a natural rind, Providence is the perfect table cheese to pair with cured meats, olives or membrillo.

