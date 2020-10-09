Penicillium Camemberti: A History of Domestication on Cheese

The white, fluffy layer that covers Camembert is made of a mold resulting from human selection, similar to the way dogs were domesticated from wolves. A collaboration involving French scientists from the CNRS has shown, through genomic analyses and laboratory experiments, that the mold Penicillium camemberti is the result of a domestication process that took place in several stages.

According to their work, a first domestication event resulted in the blue-green mold P. biforme, which is used, for example, for making fresh goat’s cheese.

A second, more recent domestication event resulted in the white and fluffy P. camemberti.

